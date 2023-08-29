College

SEC Network star Paul Finebaum sees Georgia football 3-peat in crystal ball, heavy Alabama fallout

By mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart Natty Trophy (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Paul Finebaum gazed into his crystal ball during a DawgNation appearance on Monday night and saw a Georgia football three-peat.

“I think it is very realistic,” said Finebaum, an award-winning journalist who hosts his own show on the SEC Network from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday.

“We all know Georgia is the favorite, and we know what (DawgNation) has been talking about for months. I think it will happen.”

The Bulldogs have won the past two CFP Championships, dethroning Alabama 33-18 two seasons ago in Indianapolis and blowing out TCU by a 65-7 count last January in Los Angeles.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!