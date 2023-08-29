SEC Network star Paul Finebaum sees Georgia football 3-peat in crystal ball, heavy Alabama fallout

ATHENS — Paul Finebaum gazed into his crystal ball during a DawgNation appearance on Monday night and saw a Georgia football three-peat.

“I think it is very realistic,” said Finebaum, an award-winning journalist who hosts his own show on the SEC Network from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday.

“We all know Georgia is the favorite, and we know what (DawgNation) has been talking about for months. I think it will happen.”

The Bulldogs have won the past two CFP Championships, dethroning Alabama 33-18 two seasons ago in Indianapolis and blowing out TCU by a 65-7 count last January in Los Angeles.

