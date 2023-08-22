SEC Network star Chris Doering: ‘Significant gap’ for Georgia football, predicts 3-peat

Former Florida star Chris Doering admits he has a bias toward Georgia, but not the kind one might expect from a former football rival.

Doering, who appears weekly on several SEC Network programs, including the popular SEC football Final, is as bullish on the Bulldogs as any national analyst.

“I think it’s Georgia and everybody else, and that’s not just in the East, it’s in the conference in general,” Doering said on the Ingles On The Beat Show on Monday night on DawgNation.

“I think there’s a pretty significant gap.”

Doering said he was “shocked” to see ESPN’s FPI Power Index giving Ohio State and Alabama higher percentage chances of winning the national title that UGA.

