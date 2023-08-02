SEC Network analyst shares Georgia football ‘first-world’ problems that could tilt three-peat hopes

ATHENS — Every football team that starts camp this week has issues and priorities the coaching staffs will be working on, but Georgia’s are of the “first-world” variety according to one ESPN analyst.

Cole Cueblic, one of the rising stars on the SEC Network, said the concerns Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have are “minimal compared to what we would talk about with most SEC teams going into fall camp.”

And yet, as Georgia fans have witnessed the past two seasons, there’s a very small margin for error when it comes to putting together a national title run.

The Bulldogs have had to come from behind in the fourth quarter in two of their four College Football Playoff wins, most recently after trailing Ohio State by two touchdowns in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal last season.

