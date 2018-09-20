Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Jake Fromm as the SEC’s 6th best QB? That’s absurd

Jake Fromm has been pretty much perfect this season. He’s completing 80.4 percent of his passes, the best mark in the country. He hasn’t had to throw a pass in the fourth quarter yet and Georgia’s rolled up 40 points in each of its first three games, and all of those points have come before the start of the fourth quarter.

But apparently that isn’t enough to impress former Vanderbilt quarterback and SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers. On Wednesday, Rodgers tweeted out his power rankings for the SEC quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa came in first. That’s fine. Drew Lock at No. 2. Understandable. But Fromm? He’s in sixth, after Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur.

While Rodgers is entitled to his opinion, I think most Georgia fans disagree with him.

For one it seems like Mond and Shurmur are being rewarded for impressing as underdogs in games that their teams lost. Shurmur in particular, given that Fromm was able to go into Notre Dame a year ago and beat the Fighting Irish in his first career start. Mond looked good against Clemson, but was he more impressive than what Fromm was able to do against Auburn in the SEC Championship game or Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl?

Fromm isn’t as flashy or as sexy as some of those other guys but to insinuate that he isn’t better than Shurmur, Mond or Fitzgerald is something I, and most Georgia fans, just disagree with. Fitzgerald is completing 52 percent of his passes. And while he’s shined as a runner, does that make him a better quarterback than Fromm? He was 11 of 27 against Kansas State. This is your third best quarterback in the SEC?

So far this season, Fromm has done everything that’s been asked of him. Rodgers also added that he sees Fromm as an undrafted free agent in terms of his NFL future. It’s worth pointing out that the NFL Draft isn’t tomorrow and that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is someone who went from mid-round pick to the No. 1 overall pick despite not having traditional NFL physical traits.

We’ve seen what Fromm can do in the Rose Bowl as he led Georgia on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter. Sometimes I feel like this gets passed over by some while the likes of Fitzgerald and Mond roll up stats on the likes of Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette.

Georgia given the second best chance to make the College Football Playoff

A year ago, plenty of people were surprised when the SEC was able to get to two teams in the College Football Playoff. But in 2018, it’s currently the expectation.

According to ESPN’s playoff predictor, Georgia has the second best chance of making the College Football Playoff at 58 percent, ahead of teams like Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State.

Alabama has the best odds at 79 percent. Should both teams make it to Atlanta with unbeaten records for the SEC Championship, it seems like there’s a very good chance that both teams will be in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama leads the way with a 79% chance to make the @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/O6WgxjTDuO — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 19, 2018

It is interesting to note though that the SEC team with the third best chance of making the College Football Playoff is Mississippi State. LSU and Auburn are both rated higher, but both opponents have games against Georgia and Alabama. LSU gets both at home, while Auburn has to visit Georgia and Alabama.

According to the playoff predictor, there is a 98 percent chance that the SEC gets at least one team in and a 49 percent chance that the conference gets two teams in. If that is the case, even if Georgia and Alabama are the most deserving teams, there will be a lot upset fans around the country that the SEC got two teams in, again.

Georgia basketball announces TV times for SEC schedule

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the Tom Crean era, as Georgia’s first game is set for Nov. 9 against Savannah State. On Wednesday, Georgia’s TV schedule for the 2018-19 season was announced. The highlight is the Jan. 19 game against Florida, which will be broadcast on CBS and tip 12 p.m.

Other highlights include the Kentucky game, which will tip at 7 p.m. A television network is yet to be determined for that game. The Bulldogs home game against Auburn will air on either ESPN or ESPNU and will tip at 9 p.m., which should give fans plenty of time to pack Stegeman Coliseum.

Fans can get a sneak peak at both the men’s and women’s teams on Oct. 5, as both teams will participate in Stegmania at Stegeman Coliseum. Crean comes to Georgia after previously coaching at Indiana and Marquette.

