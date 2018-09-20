Listen Live
SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers says Jake Fromm is the sixth-best QB in the SEC
SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers says Jake Fromm is the sixth-best QB in the SEC

SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers says Jake Fromm is the sixth-best QB in the SEC

SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers says Jake Fromm is the sixth-best QB in the SEC

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Jake Fromm-Georgia quarterback-Jordan Rodgers

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Jake Fromm as the SEC’s 6th best QB? That’s absurd

Jake Fromm has been pretty much perfect this season. He’s completing 80.4 percent of his passes, the best mark in the country. He hasn’t had to throw a pass in the fourth quarter yet and Georgia’s rolled up 40 points in each of its first three games, and all of those points have come before the start of the fourth quarter.

But apparently that isn’t enough to impress former Vanderbilt quarterback and SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers. On Wednesday, Rodgers tweeted out his power rankings for the SEC quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa came in first. That’s fine. Drew Lock at No. 2. Understandable. But Fromm? He’s in sixth, after Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur.

While Rodgers is entitled to his opinion, I think most Georgia fans disagree with him.

For one it seems like Mond and Shurmur are being rewarded for impressing as underdogs in games that their teams lost. Shurmur in particular, given that Fromm was able to go into Notre Dame a year ago and beat the Fighting Irish in his first career start. Mond looked good against Clemson, but was he more impressive than what Fromm was able to do against Auburn in the SEC Championship game or Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl?

Fromm isn’t as flashy or as sexy as some of those other guys but to insinuate that he isn’t better than Shurmur, Mond or Fitzgerald is something I, and most Georgia fans, just disagree with. Fitzgerald is completing 52 percent of his passes. And while he’s shined as a runner, does that make him a better quarterback than Fromm? He was 11 of 27 against Kansas State. This is your third best quarterback in the SEC?

So far this season, Fromm has done everything that’s been asked of him. Rodgers also added that he sees Fromm as an undrafted free agent in terms of his NFL future. It’s worth pointing out that the NFL Draft isn’t tomorrow and that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is someone who went from mid-round pick to the No. 1 overall pick despite not having traditional NFL physical traits.

We’ve seen what Fromm can do in the Rose Bowl as he led Georgia on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter. Sometimes I feel like this gets passed over by some while the likes of Fitzgerald and Mond roll up stats on the likes of Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette.

Georgia given the second best chance to make the College Football Playoff

A year ago, plenty of people were surprised when the SEC was able to get to two teams in the College Football Playoff. But in 2018, it’s currently the expectation.

According to ESPN’s playoff predictor, Georgia has the second best chance of making the College Football Playoff at 58 percent, ahead of teams like Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State.

Alabama has the best odds at 79 percent. Should both teams make it to Atlanta with unbeaten records for the SEC Championship, it seems like there’s a very good chance that both teams will be in the College Football Playoff.

It is interesting to note though that the SEC team with the third best chance of making the College Football Playoff is Mississippi State. LSU and Auburn are both rated higher, but both opponents have games against Georgia and Alabama. LSU gets both at home, while Auburn has to visit Georgia and Alabama.

According to the playoff predictor, there is a 98 percent chance that the SEC gets at least one team in and a 49 percent chance that the conference gets two teams in. If that is the case, even if Georgia and Alabama are the most deserving teams, there will be a lot upset fans around the country that the SEC got two teams in, again.

Georgia basketball announces TV times for SEC schedule

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the Tom Crean era, as Georgia’s first game is set for Nov. 9 against Savannah State. On Wednesday, Georgia’s TV schedule for the 2018-19 season was announced. The highlight is the Jan. 19 game against Florida, which will be broadcast on CBS and tip 12 p.m.

Other highlights include the Kentucky game, which will tip at 7 p.m. A television network is yet to be determined for that game. The Bulldogs home game against Auburn will air on either ESPN or ESPNU and will tip at 9 p.m., which should give fans plenty of time to pack Stegeman Coliseum.

Fans can get a sneak peak at both the men’s and women’s teams on Oct. 5, as both teams will participate in Stegmania at Stegeman Coliseum. Crean comes to Georgia after previously coaching at Indiana and Marquette.

Make sure to come out to Marlow Tavern’s on Thursday

Want to talk some Georgia football with the DawgNation experts ahead of Georgia’s big game against Missouri? Well DawgNation has you covered.

On Thursday, DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and Mike Griffith will be at the Marlow’s in Brookhaven(3575 Durden Dr NE #301, Atlanta, GA 30319) to take your questions and talk about Georgia football.

Also, if you entered the Marlow’s Tavern DawgNation Invasion to LSU contest, the winner will be announced LIVE! If you haven’t entered, visit DawgNation.com by the 20th and click on DawgNation Invasion in the menu to enter. The Georgia-LSU game figures to be one of the games of the college football season so this is definitely something you’ll want to get in on.

Wear your Red & Black and get a FREE appetizer with your entree purchase.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. so come on by, have a bite to eat and talk some Georgia football with us. You’ll be able to talk about all sorts of things, whether it be Jake Fromm, Justin Fields or Kirby Smart. These events are always a great time and this one will be as well.

Best stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Good Dog of the Day

Miss a previous edition of Good Day, UGA? Get caught up here.

The post SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers says Jake Fromm is the sixth-best QB in the SEC appeared first on DawgNation.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Cornell review finds academic misconduct by food researcher
    Cornell review finds academic misconduct by food researcher
    Cornell says a prominent professor of food research has resigned after an investigation found he committed academic misconduct. The school says Brian Wansink will retire at the end of the school year next June and that he has been removed from his teaching positions. Thursday's announcement comes a day after a medical journal retracted six of Wansink's papers. The JAMA network of journals retracted the papers Wednesday, saying the research couldn't be verified. In response, Wansink said he was proud of the papers and was confident they'll be replicated by other groups. Several of his other papers had been retracted or corrected in the past. The latest retracted research includes a 2005 study that said people eat more when served food in large bowls.
  • Injured Covington officer transferred from ICU to brain injury rehabilitation
    Injured Covington officer transferred from ICU to brain injury rehabilitation
    Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper, who was shot in the head on Sept. 3, is taking another positive step towards recovery.  On Thursday, Cooper was moved from the Intensive Care Unit at the Shepherd Center to its brain injury rehabilitation program, the Covington Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.  'His medical team continues to be pleased with his progress, and Officer Cooper will now begin therapy under the guidance of a full team of medical and rehabilitation specialists,' Covington Police wrote.  Cooper, 34, sustained a brain injury when he was shot in the head while responding to a shoplifting at a Walmart.  TRENDING STORIES: At least 3 dead, 4 wounded in 'horrific' shooting in Maryland Judge orders Henry County to let homeless boys back in school Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three men were attempting to steal bandanas when officers responded to the scene.  Officers arrested two suspects, described as young men, but a third, identified as Aaron Fleming, 21, ran. Cooper chased Fleming across the street and behind another shopping center. Officials said Fleming shot Cooper before Fleming was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  • Aberdeen shooting: 3 dead, suspect hospitalized after 'horrific' Rite Aid center incident
    Aberdeen shooting: 3 dead, suspect hospitalized after 'horrific' Rite Aid center incident
    At least three people died Thursday in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland, an official told The Associated Press. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Harford County said they responded just after 9 a.m. to reports of a shooting with “multiple victims” near the intersection of Spesutia and Perryman roads. Update 2:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 20: An unidentified source told CNN that Thursday’s shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen was the work of a disgruntled employee. According to CNN, the woman shot herself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt. When she was unsuccessful, she shot her self again, the news network reported. Deputies did not immediately confirm the report. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news conference Thursday that the suspected shooter was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident. He did not elaborate on her injuries, although he said none of the officers responding to the incident fired any shots. The shooting marked the third reported workplace shooting in two days, a situation that former U.S. Rep Gabby Giffords said “should spark outrage in every American.” Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 in an attempted assassination.  “No matter where you work, learn, play or live -- you have a right to feel safe, and I’m horrified that that’s no longer the reality in America,” she said. “If gun violence feels like it’s become an everyday occurrence, that’s because it is.” She urged lawmakers and voters to address the shootings with stronger gun laws. Update 2:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 20: Deputies are expected to provide additional information about Thursday’s shooting at a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Update 1:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 20: Dr. Ray Fang, the trauma medical director at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, said the hospital was treating four people who suffered gunshot wounds in Thursday’s incident. “We are waiting for confirmation that their families have been notified that they are here and have been notified of their condition before we can give you any specifics about their conditions,” Fang said at a brief news conference Thursday. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler confirmed earlier Thursday that multiple people were killed and several others wounded in the shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen. He did not specify the number of people killed or elaborate on injuries, however, an unidentified law enforcement official earlier told the AP three people were killed in the incident. Gahler said the shooter, who has not been identified, was also hospitalized in critical condition after the attack. It was not clear how she was injured or the extent of her wounds. Gahler said none of the officers who responded to Thursday’s incident fired shots. Authorities continue to investigate. Update 12:50 p.m. EDT Sept. 20: Sheriff’s deputies continued working Thursday afternoon to clear the Rite Aid distribution center where a deadly shooting claimed at least three lives. Update 12:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 20: Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler confirmed that multiple people were killed and several others wounded Thursday in a shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen. Gahler declined to provide additional details. An unidentified law enforcement official earlier told the AP three people were killed in the incident. The suspected shooter in the case, who has not been identified, was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting. It was not clear how the suspect was injured. Gahler said no officers fired shots while responding to the incident. Authorities responded just after 9 a.m. after they received a report of multiple people shot at the center. Gahler said investigators believe the suspect used a single handgun in Thursday’s attack. No other suspects are believed to be involved in the incident. “We are so preliminary into this investigation,” Gahler said. “Keep the victims of today’s tragic events in your thoughts and prayers.” Update 12 p.m. EDT Sept. 20: Authorities told NBC News that the person who opened fire Thursday at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen is a woman. It was not immediately clear how she was connected to the distribution center. Unidentified officials told WBAL that the suspect was taken to a hospital. It was not clear what injuries she was being treated for. Authorities are expected to provide additional details at a press conference later Thursday. Update 11:45 a.m. EDT Sept. 20: A spokeswoman for Rite Aid told CNN that she understands that the distribution center where several people were shot Thursday morning has been secured. Susan Henderson said about 1,000 people work at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen. “The distribution center is where products are received and processed for delivery,' she told CNN. 'This is part of a large facility that is a distribution center. The shooting happened adjacent to the primary building.' Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 20: An unidentified law enforcement official told the AP three people were killed in Thursday morning’s shooting. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the case and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Update 11:15 a.m. EDT Sept. 20: Officials with Harford County Fire and EMS said Thursday’s shooting happened at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen. “The scene is still fluid,” officials said in an update issued around 11:10 a.m. Authorities are expected to provide additional details at a news conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Thursday. ﻿Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 20: A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple people were killed in Thursday’s shooting. ﻿Original report: “The situation is still fluid,” deputies said Thursday morning. People were asked to avoid the area. Officials with the FBI’s Baltimore office also responded to the shooting. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the shooting as “horrific” in a statement Thursday. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders,” Hogan said. “The State stands ready to offer any support.” Check back for updates to this developing story.
  • What should Confederate Avenue's new name be?
    What should Confederate Avenue's new name be?
    People looking to voice their support or concerns over the proposed renaming of Confederate Avenue, will have their chance to let their voice be heard Thursday.  The City of Atlanta is holding the first of two listening sessions on the proposal at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlanta City Council Chambers.  Why people and businesses along the road say a new name is a welcome change, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Among possible replacement names: Considerate Avenue, United Avenue and Soldier Avenue. The move comes after last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed. An Atlanta resident began a name-change petition drive for the Atlanta road. TRENDING STORIES: Multiple people dead in 'horrific' in shooting at Maryland distribution center Judge orders Henry County to let homeless boys back in school Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white An 11-member advisory committee that recommended a name change for Confederate Avenue in its report last year also called for the immediate renaming of any street named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, John B. Gordon, Robert E. Lee, Stephen Dill Lee, or Howell Cobb.  Those men 'were significant Confederate military leaders and actively involved in white supremacist activities after the war, making them undeserving of the honor of a street name in Atlanta,' the committee said in its November 2017 report. The Associated Press contributed to this article.
  • 88-year-old victim of carjacking: ‘I’d kill the SOB’
    88-year-old victim of carjacking: ‘I’d kill the SOB’
    An elderly Michigan woman left battered and bruised when a man stole her car and purse outside a Walmart store Tuesday did not mince words when asked what she would like to do if she saw the man again. “I’d kill the son of a (expletive),” Gloria Kevelighan told Fox 2 in Detroit. “The way he pushed me, he didn’t care. He was very strong.” Kevelighan said she was attacked outside the Livonia Walmart Tuesday afternoon as she got out of her 2017 Ford Escape, which she’d parked in a handicapped parking space. Livonia police investigators said Kevelighan was approached from behind by a man and a woman.  “He pushed me and I fell flat on my face,” Kevelighan told Fox 2. “I hit my head. I was bleeding and everything.” Kevelighan said the assault happened in seconds as the man grabbed at her purse until she let it go. “I tried to hit him with my cane, but I couldn’t. He seemed to want to stay behind me, so I couldn’t see his face, you know?” Kevelighan told the news station. “I tried to turn around and sock him with my cane. If anyone bothers me, I use my cane.” Investigators said the man and woman jumped into Kevelighan’s car and drove away, nearly running her over in the process. Another customer witnessed the crime and followed the vehicle, but eventually lost sight of it.  Officers later found Kevelighan’s vehicle abandoned nearby.  >> Read more trending news Bystanders called 911 and came to Kevelighan’s aid, WDIV reported.  “I told them at the hospital, ‘I’m a tough broad,’” Kevelighan told the news station.  About seven hours after the carjacking, a police officer spotted the suspects in the area on foot. They were arrested without incident, and Kevelighan’s purse, intact except for her cash, was recovered, police officials said.  The names of the suspects, a 38-year-old man from Sterling Heights and a 41-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, were being withheld until their arraignment, officials said.  Kevelighan praised the quick work of the police department, Fox 2 reported.  “I’m a mess but I’m alive, and that’s the important thing,” Kevelighan said. 
  • GBI: 2nd student in 6 months found dead in GA Southern campus apartment complex
    GBI: 2nd student in 6 months found dead in GA Southern campus apartment complex
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a student on a GSU property in Statesboro, officials said.  Malik Jones, 20, was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Tuesday. A medical examiner performed an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Results are pending.  It’s the same apartment complex where a student from Decatur died six months ago. Bradley Frietas was found dead inside Freedom's Landing Apartments in March.  The GBI determined Frietas died of an accidental overdose of heroin and fentanyl.  Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Statesboro office.  TRENDING STORIES: Newly-released dramatic video: Man kills 2 deputies, returns with assault rifle Motive unknown in deadly Wisconsin office shooting Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white
