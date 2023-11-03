SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers breaks down Carson Beck, new Georgia offense

ATHENS — Carson Beck shined against Florida, but SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers isn’t convinced he’s a national championship caliber QB quite yet.

“I think Carson is a heck of a player,” Rodgers said on the Snaps podcast hosted by former LSU lineman T-Bob Hebert.

“But I’m going to say ‘no,’ just yet, because I think the last little piece I need to see from Carson is some consistency in the deep ball.”

Beck and No. 1-ranked Georgia (8-0. 5-0 SEC) will take their shots against No. 12 Missouri (7-1, 3-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s a game that could determine the SEC Championship Game representative from the East Division, and Beck’s level of play will go a long way toward determining the outcome.

Rodgers, who once quarterbacked Vanderbilt into the Top 25 and was named one of the best 100 players in program history, pointed out Beck was “second to last in the SEC in balls over 25 yards.”

“A few more of those,” Rodgers said, “and I think this team is there, and he’s there.”

The deep ball issue is valid, though there has been some discussion of how much of the misses have been on Beck, and how much has been on receivers who have either dropped passes or not completed their routes correctly.

