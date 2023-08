ATHENS — Georgia football has moved past Alabama in the polls and in the world of public perception, even as Nick Saban continues to be regarded by some as the nation’s top coach.

That might soon change, according to ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum, who predicted the Bulldogs will three-peat this season.

Georgia has won the past two titles with Kirby Smart leading the way in his sixth and seventh seasons as the program’s head coach.

