SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on CFP Selection Committee, 9-game schedule

ATHENS — Modern-day college football, with its wide-open transfer policy and NIL influence, has a demand for more money than ever before.

It’s to the extent that, regardless of the various athletic department models, even at the highest revenue producing schools, increased supply is part of the solution.

The SEC’s likely move from eight conference games to nine conference games is Business 101: A matter of increasing the value of the league’s television package, and the higher payouts that would go to each member school as a result of that.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke out earlier this week during his SEC Network appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show about the scheduling direction the league appears ready to take after the upcoming season, which appears likely to be the last with an eight-game league schedule.

Read more at DawgNation.