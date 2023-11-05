College

SEC announces kickoff times for Georgia’s final two conference games

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Cash Jones Georgia Night Game Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during Georgias game against UAB on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — A game time and TV Network has been announced for Georgia’s Week 11 game against Ole Miss. ESPN will broadcast the game, with the contest starting at 7 p.m.

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday, as the Bulldogs beat Missouri at home 30-21, while Ole Miss picked up a 38-35 win over Texas A&M.

The game is likely to be a top-10 matchup using the recent College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia came in as the No. 2 team in the country, while Ole Miss was ranked No. 10 in the initial playoff rankings. The next set of rankings drop on Tuesday. night. Georgia is 9-0 on the season, while Ole Miss is 8-1.

In addition the SEC announced Georgia at Tennessee on November 18th will be a 3:30pm kickoff on CBS.

