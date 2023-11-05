SEC announces kickoff times for Georgia’s final two conference games

ATHENS — A game time and TV Network has been announced for Georgia’s Week 11 game against Ole Miss. ESPN will broadcast the game, with the contest starting at 7 p.m.

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday, as the Bulldogs beat Missouri at home 30-21, while Ole Miss picked up a 38-35 win over Texas A&M.

The game is likely to be a top-10 matchup using the recent College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia came in as the No. 2 team in the country, while Ole Miss was ranked No. 10 in the initial playoff rankings. The next set of rankings drop on Tuesday. night. Georgia is 9-0 on the season, while Ole Miss is 8-1.

In addition the SEC announced Georgia at Tennessee on November 18th will be a 3:30pm kickoff on CBS.