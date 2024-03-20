SEC announces 2025 schedule plans, setting up monster home slate for Georgia

ATHENS — The SEC has announced its scheduling model for the 2025 season, as the league will be sticking with an 8-game schedule.

The league also announced that it would be flipping the locations of the 2024 games for the 2025 schedule, meaning the home games for 2024 will be the road games in 2025.

Dates and times will be announced at a future date.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”





