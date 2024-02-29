SEC announces 2024 Media Days schedule, when Kirby Smart and Georgia football will speak

ATHENS — When Kirby Smart steps to the podium at SEC media days later this summer, he’ll do so as the league’s only championship-winning head coach.

The SEC announced the schedule for the upcoming SEC media days, which will be held in Dallas this year. Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet with the press on Tuesday, July 16. This will be the first time the event will take place in Dallas.

Georgia went 13-1 last season, with its lone loss coming in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East the past three seasons, but won’t be able to do so this year as the league has done away with divisions.

Instead, the two teams with the best conference records will play for the SEC championship, which will be held in Atlanta on Dec. 7.

