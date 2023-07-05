College

SEC all-time passing leader: Offenses win titles, USC could pass Georgia

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 2: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans looks to throw against the Tulane Green Wave in the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Offenses win championships, according to the SEC’s all-time leading passer, and that’s why USC could surpass Georgia this season.

Aaron Murray, a former Bulldog all-time great himself, explained how Caleb Williams gives the Trojans a winning edge.

“They could easily win the national championship this year,” Murray said on the ‘3 and out’ podcast.

“With Caleb at quarterback in that offense, and how good they will be this year, you need to be a team that gives up, instead of 28 points per game, gives up 24 points per game.”

USC ranked third in the nation with 41.4 points per game scored last season while giving up 29.2, which ranked 93rd.

