SEC all-time passing leader: Offenses win titles, USC could pass Georgia

ATHENS — Offenses win championships, according to the SEC’s all-time leading passer, and that’s why USC could surpass Georgia this season.

Aaron Murray, a former Bulldog all-time great himself, explained how Caleb Williams gives the Trojans a winning edge.

“They could easily win the national championship this year,” Murray said on the ‘3 and out’ podcast.

“With Caleb at quarterback in that offense, and how good they will be this year, you need to be a team that gives up, instead of 28 points per game, gives up 24 points per game.”

USC ranked third in the nation with 41.4 points per game scored last season while giving up 29.2, which ranked 93rd.

