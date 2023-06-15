SEC 2024 schedule reveal: Dawgs to face ‘Bama, Texas on road

Once the 2024 college football season arrives, it’ll be chock full of intriguing matchups for SEC fans – and that includes for Bulldog Nation.

The new 8-game conference schedule arrives as Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2024.

Who's got the toughest slate in 2024? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3iiUpB8Cne — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 14, 2023

Wednesday night, the SEC revealed who’s playing who – and where - for that season.

Georgia has Florida, Auburn, Miss State, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas on its 2024 docket.

The Dawgs’ four SEC road games include heavyweight matchups against Alabama and Texas.

