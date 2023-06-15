College

SEC 2024 schedule reveal: Dawgs to face ‘Bama, Texas on road

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrate after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7.

Once the 2024 college football season arrives, it’ll be chock full of intriguing matchups for SEC fans – and that includes for Bulldog Nation.

The new 8-game conference schedule arrives as Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2024.

Wednesday night, the SEC revealed who’s playing who – and where - for that season.

Georgia has Florida, Auburn, Miss State, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Texas on its 2024 docket.

The Dawgs’ four SEC road games include heavyweight matchups against Alabama and Texas.

