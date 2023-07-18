Running back availability still a concern for Georgia as 2023 season nears

NASHVILLE — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a lot to say about his running backs at SEC media days. While the position isn’t the focal point of football like it once was, that Smart fielded so many questions about the running backs speaks to where the position is at the moment.

The newest bit of information to come out at SEC media days was that Branson Robinson will not be fully healthy to start fall camp. He and Smael Mondon both missed the spring game with foot injuries.

“I don’t know how long it will be, but they will not be full go on practice one,” Smart said. “They’ll be able to run what we call dry landing running the next stage. They’ll be dry land running, but they won’t be full go in practice. We’re going to go through a little bit slower ramp-up process with both of them. They’ve both been dealing with significant injuries. We’re hopeful to get them back, but I don’t know when that will be in terms of full speed.”

