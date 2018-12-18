Listen Live
Report: Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley 'leaning' towards leaving for NFL
Report: Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley ‘leaning’ towards leaving for NFL

Report: Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley ‘leaning’ towards leaving for NFL

Report: Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley ‘leaning’ towards leaving for NFL

By: Michael Carvell DawgNation
Georgia football-TE Isaac Nauta and QB Jake Fromm show some chemistry on critical scoring drive-Georgia Bulldogs-Florida Gators

UGA tight end Isaac Nauta and receiver Riley Ridley are “currently leaning” towards declaring early for the NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Nauta is a junior tight end who emerged as the clutch target for UGA quarterback Jake Fromm towards the end of the season. Ridley is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons star receiver Calvin Ridley.

The ESPN report also said that three other UGA players who are eligible to leave early – running back Elijah Holyfield, receiver Mecole Hardman and safety J.R. Reed – are “leaning toward coming back” for the 2019 season.

Eligible underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to make their intentions known for the NFL Draft. UGA plays Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

If UGA coach Kirby Smart is able to convince key juniors to stick around for next season, the Bulldogs will be considered a favorite to contend for the national championship.

The post Report: Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley ‘leaning’ towards leaving for NFL appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Funeral service to be held for fallen DeKalb County officer
    Funeral service to be held for fallen DeKalb County officer
    DeKalb County officer Edgar Flores paid the ultimate price and today, the community will honor his sacrifice. The first of two funerals for the fallen officer will begin at 11 a.m.  We'll explain how you can show your respect to the fallen officer, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning Investigators said 33-year-old Brandon Taylor shot and killed the 24-year-old officer during a traffic stop last week. Today, Flores would have turned 25 years old. He was engaged to be married and is being remembered as a hero. [ RELATED: Law enforcement escorts fallen DeKalb County officer on his final trip home] DeKalb County officers will form a procession at their police headquarters. That will be followed by a funeral at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. A second service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. Fellow officers have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. 
  • 14 major roads in Atlanta to be affected by Super Bowl traffic plan
    14 major roads in Atlanta to be affected by Super Bowl traffic plan
    The busiest road in Midtown Atlanta will be partially closed the day before the Super Bowl for an awards show. There are detours planned and years of thought has gone into it. Officials just want residents to put some thought into their plans as well. More than a million people are expected to navigate the streets of downtown Atlanta for the Super Bowl. “We've been meeting for about two years on how best to tackle this here in Atlanta,” said Super Bowl Host Committee official Amy Patterson. Channel 2 Action News received a glimpse of the plan to minimize the inconvenience. At least 14 roads in midtown and downtown Atlanta will be partially affected by either road or lane closures. We'll show you the areas you will need to avoid, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
  • USDA warns against eating 'cannibal sandwiches'
    USDA warns against eating 'cannibal sandwiches'
    ’Tis the season for eating, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to stay away from “cannibal sandwiches” -- a dish featuring raw ground beef, garnished with onions and spices and served on bread or crackers. >> Read more trending news  It seems to be a tradition in Wisconsin, and the state’s Department of Health Services warned there have been eight outbreaks of people becoming sick from the raw meat since 1986. More than 150 people were affected during a 1994 outbreak, the department said on its website. The meal can be dangerous because it is uncooked and could contain harmful bacteria that can only be killed by cooking the meat at a minimum temperature of 160 degrees, the USDA said. The dish, also known as Tiger meat or steak tartare, is never safe to consume because it is raw meat, the USDA reported. The USDA recommends that steaks, chops and roasts that use beef, pork, lamb and veal as their main ingredients should be cooked at a minimum temperature of 145 degrees. Ground beef, pork, lamb and veal should be cooked at 160 degrees, while any kind of poultry should be heated at 165 degrees. If you have a question about preparing a safe alternative to cannibal sandwiches, the USDA suggests calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or chatting live online at AskKaren.gov from from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday.
  • Student says he was choked, tackled by officer after candy bar theft
    Student says he was choked, tackled by officer after candy bar theft
    A local high school student says a school resource officer choked and tackled him for stealing a candy bar. Cellphone video showed the officer force the student to the floor. The officer seen in the video is under investigation and the student and others are facing criminal charges. The mother of one of these students told Channel 2’s Tom Regan she will fight the charges and that officer who wrestled her son to the ground used unwarranted excessive force. The incident happened last week at Alcovy High School in Covington. Video captured the moment when 14-year-old Asah Glenn is confronted by a school resources officer and flipped to the floor.  Moments earlier, officials said he and a crowd of other student grabbed snacks from an open vending machine without paying. We're hearing from the teen's mother about the incident, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
  • Minnesota couple killed when pickup hits horse-drawn buggy
    Minnesota couple killed when pickup hits horse-drawn buggy
    A Minnesota couple in a horse-drawn buggy died after their vehicle was hit from behind by a pickup truck Sunday afternoon, KMSP reported. >> Read more trending news  Robert Alois Keppers, 72, and Mary Joan Keppers, 66, both of Avon, were killed in the crash, the St. Cloud Times reported, citing a media release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. Their identities were released Monday afternoon. The horse also died at the scene, the newspaper reported.. According to Sheriff Don Gudmundson, a Ford F150 driven by Marc Lucas Knapp, 23, of Avon was traveling north behind the buggy, the Times reported. The buggy was also traveling north along the shoulder.  'Knapp struck the buggy from behind, sending it into the east ditch,' Gudmundson said. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, KMSP reported.
  • Deputies: Georgia dental employee stole $84K from customers
    Deputies: Georgia dental employee stole $84K from customers
    An account manager for a Georgia dental corporation is accused of abusing her power and stealing more than $84,000 from customers.  >> Read more trending news  The scam allegedly went on for five years and involved dozens of victims.  Essence Boatwright, 40, was an account manager for Carestream Dental. From May 2012 to January 2017, Boatwright allegedly used her position to steal tens of thousands of dollars. “Well, you can always get away with it for a long time, but eventually you’re always gonna get caught,” said KC Rowe of with Katella Investigations. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said Boatwright accessed customers’ Carestream Dental profiles by using her company log-in and password.  According to an arrest warrant, Boatwright accessed 35 customers’ accounts and made refunds totaling $84,750. 'You’ve got 35 alleged victims, possibly more,' Rowe said. Instead of refunding the money to customers, investigators said the refunds were credited to Boatwright’s checking account.  “She had access to approve and deny, so she could manipulate. And there needs to be some type of checks and balances happening,” Rowe said. Rowe is not assigned to this case, but he frequently works with attorneys and local companies on internal audits. “Start doing a review, from 2012 allegedly is when it started. You’re gonna have to go back to do some digging,” Rowe said. The Sheriff’s Office said Boatwright had the authority to approve Carestream credit applications. She also had access to banking and credit card information.  According to court records, Boatwright was arrested at an office in Buckhead. She was released on a $93,000 bond. 
