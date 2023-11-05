Red-hot Ole Miss rolling into massive Top 10 collision with streaking Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia football has another Top 10 tussle on its hands this week with red-hot Ole Miss headed toward Athens.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs out-fought No. 12 Missouri in a 30-21 battle that saw the lead change five times before UGA secured the win with two fourth-quarter turnovers.

The 8-1 Rebels pose many of the same sort of challenges as the Tigers with their mobile quarterback, elite tailback.

Ole Miss has won five straight after turning back Texas A&M by a 38-35 count on Saturday.

There’s sure to be a week of hype and build-up with colorful Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart having their first head coaching matchup after working together on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2014-15.

ESPN’s College GameDay show will be in Athens for the first time this season, adding to what’s sure to be an electric football venue.

Ole Miss is the only SEC team Smart hasn’t beaten in his eight-year tenure as the Bulldogs head coach, losing his only game against the Rebels back in 2016 by a 45-14 count.

It’s a Georgia program that will be playing its third game without its best offensive player, tight end Brock Bowers, and might also be missing defensive team captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who suffered a fractured forearm in the win over Missouri.

