College

Red-hot Georgia revving up with fall temperatures cooling down

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during Georgias game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The college football season is winding down, but Georgia football is just beginning to get revved up.

The Bulldogs are hot, to be sure, coming off arguably their most complete offensive and defensive performances of the year.

Georgia puts its 27-game win streak on the line against a Tennessee team that’s won 14 straight in Neyland Stadium, dating back to the Bulldogs win over the Vols in Knoxville in 2021.

UGA got a lift from the return of Amarius Mims and Brock Bowers in its 52-17 win over Ole Miss, while freshman C.J. Allen adequately filled the shoes of injured team captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Player development and roster management are two of the championship characteristics of Coach Kirby Smart’s program.

It appears Georgia is rounding into form at just the right time.

