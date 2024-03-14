College

The real reason Kirby Smart worries about what NIL is doing to college football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was not asked specifically about Name, Image and Likeness on Wednesday.

That Smart elected to take a question about NFL draft success and speak on NIL makes it clear how frustrated he is about the subject.

“It’s a great sell for the kids that’ll listen. There’s a lot of them that want to ask about NIL,” Smart said. “They don’t want to ask about what your NFL players have done. I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you make.”

