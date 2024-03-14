The real reason Kirby Smart worries about what NIL is doing to college football

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was not asked specifically about Name, Image and Likeness on Wednesday.

That Smart elected to take a question about NFL draft success and speak on NIL makes it clear how frustrated he is about the subject.

“It’s a great sell for the kids that’ll listen. There’s a lot of them that want to ask about NIL,” Smart said. “They don’t want to ask about what your NFL players have done. I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you make.”

