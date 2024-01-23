Projecting Georgia football defensive depth chart entering 2024 offseason

The NFL draft window has closed, while most transfer portal moves have been made.

While Kirby Smart would undoubtedly like to have a better idea on where his roster sits sooner into the offseason, but entering the final full week of January Georgia’s offseason roster seems to be set.

The Bulldogs will undoubtedly see further attrition following spring practice, with the next transfer portal window opening on April 16. As it stands, the Bulldogs have 89 scholarship players and have to get down to 85 by the start of fall camp.

But winter workouts and spring practice will go a long way in further shaping the Georgia roster.

So as the Bulldogs dive all the way into winter workouts, let’s take a look at where the defensive depth chart stands for Georgia entering the 2024 season.

Georgia football defensive line depth chart

Defensive end

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Gabe Harris Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Nose Tackle

Nazir Stackhouse Christen Miller/Jamaal Jarrett/Xzavier McLeod Nnamdi Ogboko

Defensive tackle

