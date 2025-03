ATHENS — Georgia had 37.0 sacks a season ago.

The players responsible for 26.0 of those sacks were in Athens for the final time on Wednesday, taking part in Georgia’s Pro Day.

Players like Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams spent part of Wednesday reminiscing about all that they accomplished during their time in Athens and how much they love the place that helped mold them into potential first-round draft picks.

“This is home. It’s like no other,” Walker said.

Read more at DawgNation.