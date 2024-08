The first edition of the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings was released on Monday, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at the No. 1 spot.

Georgia garnered 46 first-place votes, just topping Ohio State.

The Buckeyes came in at No. 2 in the rankings, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama to round out the top 5.

This marks the second consecutive season that the Bulldogs have had the No. 1 ranking to begin the college football season.

Read more at DawgNation.