Preseason All-American teams hammer home what Kirby Smart wants Georgia to be in 2025

ATHENS — Given the chance, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not hesitated to bring up how young his team is this fall.

It has been a constant talking point for the Georgia coach, who wants to remind people that many key members of the 2025 Georgia football team have not yet done anything.

“I don’t know a freshman that we sign anymore that doesn’t come in with high expectations of themselves. I want that,” Smart said.

“Like if they don’t have high expectations of themselves, then we probably got the wrong guy.”

