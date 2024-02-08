College

The positions where Georgia football can get immediate help from its 2024 recruiting class

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart at Georgia Football Preseason Scrimmage in Sanford Stadium (8/13/22) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a preseason scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Despite routinely being one of the most talented teams in the country, Georgia has proven time and time again that you can come in and contribute as a freshman.

Malaki Starks started 14 games for Georgia during the 2022 national championship season. Inside linebacker CJ Allen started five this past year, as three Georgia players were named Freshman All-Americans.

A big reason why is because the Bulldogs consistently sign top recruiting classes. Georgia once again signed the No. 1 overall class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Of the 28 signees, 22 of them are already on campus, getting an early start on their college careers.

“You cannot develop players if you don’t have them here,” Kirby Smart said. “You can’t practice to develop the other players if you don’t have enough depth here. We have gone with the model of going through the high school ranks, developing players. The way it’s looking right now, somewhere around 40 percent, maybe 50 percent, maybe even 60 percent of our roster next year will be in its first two years in the program. That, you’ve gotta have spring practice. You’ve gotta have development to do.”

