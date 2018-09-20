Listen Live
clear-night
74°
H 92
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
74°
Clear
H 92° L 69°
  • clear-night
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 92° L 69°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 69°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 92° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Playing Georgia is a family affair for Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley
Close

Playing Georgia is a family affair for Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley

Playing Georgia is a family affair for Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley

Playing Georgia is a family affair for Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley

By: Chip Towers DawgNation
Georgia football-Playing Bulldogs a family affair for Missouri's Derek Dooley-Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS — Georgia-Missouri is going to be another family affair for the Dooleys.

You may recall those awkward years not so long ago when Vince and Dooley Barbara found themselves dressing in unfamiliar orange when their son Derek Dooley was head coach at Tennessee. The Dooleys never really got a chance to get used to it, however, as Derek Dooley was fired in 2012 and returned to his NFL work with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Derek Dooley resurfaced in the college ranks as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri. So he’ll be dialing up plays and trying to score points against the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at Faurot Field.

Meanwhile, Derek Dooley’s son — John Taylor “J.T.” Dooley — is a walkon and redshirt freshman receiver at Georgia. And Georgia coach Kirby Smart has long been a close friend and professional confidante.

But while there may be some confused allegiances in the Dooley family tree, there will be none for Derek Dooley.

“I have a lot of ties there, sure; my son plays on the team,” Derek told reporters Tuesday in Columbia. “I was a Kirby fan and a Georgia fan when I was with the Cowboys. But that’s not where I am now.”

To be sure, Derek Dooley is in a good place. Now 50 years old and 32 years removed from living in Athens, he accepted the coordinator job at Missouri after coaching receivers with the Cowboys the last five years. He’s earning $900,000 a year to do so, making him the highest-paid assistant on coach Barry Odom’s staff.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work and sweat and tears into this coaching staff and this team,” Dooley said. “That’s where your heart is.”

Vince Dooley confirmed that he and Barbara were on their way to Columbia on Thursday. He’s excited to see his son’s team in action but you sense his concern.

“It is a different league in terms of personnel and depth,” Vince Dooley said of the talent gap between Georgia and Missouri.

It remains to be seen whether J.T. will travel with the Bulldogs, but it’s doubtful. Georgia took 10 receivers to South Carolina and he wasn’t one of them.

It bears repeating that Derek Dooley’s allegiances to Georgia do not run nearly as deep as his father, who worked for the university for 41 years. While he grew up in the shadow of UGA and attended dozens of his father’s games, he played college football at Virginia and only worked for a brief time for Georgia as a graduate assistant.

The strongest connection for Derek in this game is probably his relationship with Smart. They worked together under Nick Saban at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. Smart was also playing for the Bulldogs when Dooley was a G.A. in 1996.

Dooley said it was apparent even when Smart was a sophomore safety that he was destined to be a coach.

“He was probably one of the best coaches on our staff at that time, and he was just a player,” Dooley quipped. “I always knew he’d have a great future in this profession. He’s a Georgia guy and hs’s obviously done a great job. … He believes in what he does and has a lot of passion for the game and the results have shown.”

The returns on Derek Dooley have been good so far. The Tigers are averaging 43.7 points per game and senior quarterback Drew Lock is considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Lock leads the SEC with 354 yards passing a game with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

“He’s obviously playing some good football, but we’ve played three games,” Derek Dooley said. W”e’ve played a quarter of the season. Now we’re heading into the second quarter and the next game and when you’re playing the No. 1 or 2 defense in the country, or whatever they are, that’s a big challenge.”

Lock likes what he’s seen from Dooley, too.

“He’s been great far,” Lock told reporters this week. “And he’s really excited for this game.”

The post Playing Georgia is a family affair for Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Mueller probe gets info from ex-Trump lawyer Cohen
    Mueller probe gets info from ex-Trump lawyer Cohen
    President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer says he is providing 'critical information' as part special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other charges last month, said Thursday he is providing the information to prosecutors without a cooperation agreement. Trump's longtime fixer-turned-foe could be a vital witness for prosecutors as they investigate whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russians. For more than a decade, Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer, and he was a key power player in the Trump Organization and a fixture in Trump's political life. Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal charges and said Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who had both alleged they had affairs with Trump. It was the first time any Trump associate implicated Trump himself in a crime, though whether — or when — a president can be prosecuted remains a matter of legal dispute. On Thursday night, Cohen tweeted: 'Good for @MichaelCohen212 for providing critical information to the #MuellerInvestigation without a cooperation agreement. No one should question his integrity, veracity or loyalty to his family and country over @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.' The tweet was deleted almost immediately and was later reposted by his attorney, Lanny Davis, who said he wrote the tweet for Cohen and asked him to tweet it because he has a 'much larger following.' Davis said he was delayed posting the tweet on his own account, so Cohen tweeted it first. ABC News reported earlier Thursday that Cohen has met several times — for several hours — with investigators from the special counsel's office. The television network, citing sources familiar with the matter, said he was questioned about Trump's dealings with Russia, including whether members of the Trump campaign worked with Russians to try to influence the outcome of the election. Davis had asserted last month that his client could tell the special counsel that Trump had prior knowledge of a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer, Trump's son-in-law and Trump's eldest son, who had been told in emails that it was part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign. But Davis later walked back the assertions, saying he could not independently confirm the claims that Cohen witnessed Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., telling his father about the Trump Tower meeting beforehand. In the last two weeks, the special counsel secured the cooperation of Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; signaled that he has obtained all the information he needs from former national security adviser Michael Flynn — who was also a government cooperator; and dispensed with the case of the campaign aide who triggered the Russia probe. The president has continued a very public battle against the Mueller investigation, repeatedly calling it a politically motivated and 'rigged witch hunt.' He has said he is going to declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation, an extraordinary move that he says will show that the investigation was tainted from the start by bias in the Justice Department and FBI. ___ Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.
  • No. 2 Georgia prepared for high-powered Missouri offense
    No. 2 Georgia prepared for high-powered Missouri offense
    Georgia's defense has been so good this season it has some opposing quarterbacks in awe. 'It's almost fun to watch when you're watching tape,' Missouri quarterback Drew Lock said this week. 'They're extremely athletic in the secondary. They're not going to let you chuck it deep on them. They fly around, man.' Fun? Lock's coach begged to differ. 'I haven't found the fun part of it yet,' said Barry Odom, whose team hosts second-ranked Georgia on Saturday in an SEC East showdown between two undefeated teams. The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) have allowed just eight points per game this season, behind only Stanford, and their secondary is allowing the fewest yards per game through the air. In Missouri (3-0, 0-0), the Bulldogs will face an elite offense led by Lock, a Heisman Trophy hopeful who has helped his team put up at least 40 points in every game this season. 'He can make every throw,' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. 'He threw the ball outside of the stadium last year on us. I don't know if his arm can get any stronger.' Georgia has already gone on the road this season, though, carving up No. 24 South Carolina before rolling past Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee by a combined score of 94-7. While the Bulldogs are a two-touchdown favorite, they know they're in for a test. 'That's why I came here, is to play this good of competition,' Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed said. 'I love the challenge.' KEEPING LOCK UP Georgia has played nearly flawless on defense this season, but Smart pointed out a place where the Bulldogs can improve: Their pass rush has managed just one sack. 'Like I said after the South Carolina game, I didn't think that we rushed the passer real well and affected the quarterback,' Smart said. With an experienced offensive line, Lock will be tough to bring down Saturday. The Tigers allowed just one sack per game last year, fifth-best in college football, and have allowed one this season. GODWIN WATCH Senior wide receiver Terry Godwin could return for Georgia and that would only add to the offensive weapons. Goodwin hauled in 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns last season. ANOTHER WEAPON With three viable running backs, two tight ends and a strong group of wide receivers, Missouri wasn't lacking on offense. But freshman wide receiver Jalen Knox has drawn attention and was the SEC freshman of the week after his five-reception, 110-yard performance last week that included a 59-yard touchdown catch. AUTOMATIC TOUCHBACK No opponent has returned one of Georgia junior Rodrigo Blankenship's deep kickoffs. Through three games, his 23 touchbacks lead the nation. That creates the possibility the Bulldogs' kickoff coverage team could be caught napping should a specialist decide to try it. 'We really drive that home each week,' Smart said. 'We've shown a lot of clips of guys returning the ball nine yards deep. We try to keep them honest. We practice every day where it comes out, even though in a game it hasn't. A lot of our guys are excited for an opportunity for it to come out.' DOOLEY-SMART CONNECTION Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley is a familiar name to Georgia fans as the son of Hall of Fame former coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, who took the Bulldogs to the 1980 national championship. Derek Dooley, the former Tennessee coach and Dallas Cowboys assistant, also shares coaching roots with Smart after working together at Miami and LSU. 'I have a lot of respect for his dad, and Derek and I have always been good friends,' Smart said. ___ AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Athens, Georgia, contributed to this report. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Sprint Car driver Greg Hodnett killed in crash during race
    Sprint Car driver Greg Hodnett killed in crash during race
    Sprint Car driver Greg Hodnett was killed in a crash Thursday night during an event at BAPS Motorspeedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania, the World of Outlaws said in a news release. He was 49. >> Read more trending news  Hodnett, from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, was a five-time champion at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania and was the 1993 World of Outlaws top rookie, ESPN reported. He won 20 World of Outlaws races during his career. “To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in the news release. A statement on Hodnett's website said: 'Please keep (wife) Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!
  • Early voting begins as midterms season enters final phase
    Early voting begins as midterms season enters final phase
    Much of the political world is consumed with a battle over a Supreme Court nominee, an expanding international trade war and President Donald Trump's social media posts. Yet here in Minnesota, the first votes of the 2018 midterm elections are being cast. Voting machines are set up inside city buildings. A series of get-out-the-vote rallies is scheduled. And each party is spending millions of dollars to push its supporters to the polls. While Election Day 2018 is technically Nov. 6, Minnesota law allows in-person voting to begin Friday — a full 46 days early — making it the first battleground state to begin casting actual votes in the broader fight for control of Congress. Voters in every corner of the nation will soon follow. South Dakota also opens early voting on Friday, and four more states follow in the next six days, including key states including New Jersey and Missouri. California, Montana and Arizona are among seven others that allow early voting in the subsequent two weeks. It may feel early, but make no mistake: The final phase of the 2018 midterm season has begun. 'It's like Election Day every day,' said Jake Schneider, spokesman for Minnesota Republican Senate candidate Karin Housley. 'It really changes the dynamic of an election. It really does. And it's exciting.' The commencement of voting in key states underscores the heightened significance of virtually every major development — political or otherwise — on the state and national stage in the coming days. Economic indicators, the president's tweets, new revelations in the special counsel investigation and even the weather begin to matter much more as voters decide whether to go to the polls. It's been an inauspicious beginning to the voting season for Trump and his Republican Party, which continue to struggle under the weight of near-constant self-imposed crises and chaos. The president escalated a trade war with China in recent days, triggering new waves of concern among farmers and major employers across Minnesota and beyond. And the GOP's continued embrace of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, despite an allegation of decades-old sexual misconduct, threatens to further alienate suburban women, a key constituency this fall that has already largely turned away from Trump. Political parties and their allies are ramping up voter outreach programs in several states to mark the beginning of the early voting phase. The Democratic allies, Priorities USA Action and the Senate Majority PAC, for example, are launching a multimillion-dollar digital ad campaign next week as part of a voter mobilization program across five states that targets African-Americans, young Hispanics and other young people. One of the new ads, shared with The Associated Press, highlights the rise of white supremacists in the Trump era. In another, a young black man says, 'I'm willing to do whatever it takes to vote this year.' As is the case in many midterm battlegrounds, outside groups for several weeks have been dumping money into Minnesota, which features at least four competitive House elections, two U.S. Senate contests and a governor's race. Each of the political parties deployed paid staff and volunteers on the ground several months ago to identify supporters and persuade them to vote. Democrats are focused on turning out 'communities of color' in Minnesota, particularly in the areas around Minneapolis that feature large Somali and Southeast Asian populations, according to Ramsey Reid, the Midwestern regional director for the Democratic National Committee. Democrats are working to ensure that minorities, who are considered more sporadic voters in some cases, comprise more than 8 percent of the Minnesota electorate, Reid said, noting that they made up less than 6 percent in the last midterm elections. Republicans are focused on trying to bank their own set of 'low-propensity' voters in the initial days of early voting, a group identified through several months of on-the-ground work with its expanding network of field staff and volunteers, according to Matt Dailer, the political strategy director for the Republican National Committee. The RNC has a permanent presence on the ground in Minnesota and 19 other early voting states, he said, noting that the GOP is running a series of nationwide get-out-the-vote tests beginning Oct. 1 to ensure its system is running smoothly. Minnesota faces an unusually high number of competitive races this fall. Recent polling gave narrow leads to Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the gubernatorial race and incumbent Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in the special election to fill the final two years of Democratic former Sen. Al Franken's term, but their Republican opponents were within striking distance. And four of the state's eight congressional races are considered tossups. Two of those races, in southern Minnesota's 1st District and northeastern Minnesota's 8th District, are for open seats held by retiring Democrats, and they afford Republicans two of their pickup opportunities in the nation. That's essentially the only place where the GOP is poised to flip a Democratic seat. In the suburban 2nd and 3rd districts, however, Democratic challengers stand good chances of defeating Republican incumbents. Minnesota Democrats have planned an early vote campaign blitz this weekend with a series of rallies and surrogate appearances featuring people like former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and David Wellstone, the son of the late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone. After a Friday rally at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Smith and other Democrats plan to encourage attendees to hop on the nearby light-rail train and head downtown to vote. Democratic congressional candidate Angie Craig, who's taking on GOP incumbent Rep. Jason Lewis in the 2nd District, was planning her own 'Early Vote Weekend of Action.' 'This race will come down to who turns out to vote between Friday and Election Day,' Craig told the AP. 'We need every Democrat to turn out for this election.' Minnesota is among 37 states that offer 'no-excuse' absentee voting or another kind of early voting this year. Roughly 40 percent of ballots nationwide were not cast in a polling place on Election Day in the 2014 and 2016 elections. Minnesota's no-excuse absentee voting system has soared in popularity since it rolled out in 2014. Voters don't have to give a reason for voting early, as some states require, and they can change their minds until a week before Election Day. 'We no longer have an Election Day; we have an election window,' said Wendy Underhill of the National Conference of State Legislatures. 'It's beginning now.' ___ Peoples reported from New York.
  • For Kavanaugh, path forward could be like Clarence Thomas'
    For Kavanaugh, path forward could be like Clarence Thomas'
    When Clarence Thomas arrived at the Supreme Court in 1991 after a bruising confirmation hearing in which his former employee Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment, fellow justice Byron White said something that stuck with him. 'It doesn't matter how you got here. All that matters now is what you do here,' Thomas recounted in his 2007 memoir, 'My Grandfather's Son.' That view could be tested again if lawmakers confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations by college professor Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh, who like Thomas has denied the allegation against him, is scheduled to appear before lawmakers at a hearing Monday, with the outcome of his nomination uncertain. If Kavanaugh does become a justice, court watchers will be looking to see whether his smooth-turned-tumultuous confirmation affects him on the bench and whether having two justices who faced allegations about their treatment of women alters the public's perception of the court, particularly on future rulings about abortion and gender discrimination. One thing that could shape how Kavanaugh emerges from the confirmation process is whether Ford appears at Monday's hearing. Ford's lawyer has proposed a hearing next Thursday instead without Kavanaugh in the room, but no final decision has been made. Thomas' high-profile public showdown with Hill came to define his confirmation process, which he has called a 'nightmare' and which Hill has called a 'bane which I have worked hard to transform into a blessing.' Those who have studied or know Thomas say his confirmation didn't change the kind of justice Thomas has become. He is now 70 and the most conservative member of the current court. But some suggest that — rightly or wrongly — it affected his public and private reception, particularly in his early years as a justice. Ralph A. Rossum, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and the author of a 2013 book about Thomas' legal philosophy, said Thomas' 'long and withering' confirmation didn't make him any less willing to write unpopular opinions or interpret the Constitution as he sees it. 'What it didn't do is influence him on the bench,' said Rossum, who pointed to a dissent Thomas wrote shortly after joining the court, a case where only he and Justice Antonin Scalia would have ruled against an inmate beaten in prison. But Rossum said Thomas' confirmation experience did seemingly make him 'more gun-shy to be in public.' 'I think he was always a private man, and it made him even more of a private man,' Rossum said. Law schools, generally only too happy to have justices speak at their events, also seemed to shun Thomas initially, Rossum said. It took a year and a half after he joined the court for him to give his first public speech. Since then, he has sometimes drawn protests when he makes appearances, but those are largely prompted by his conservative judicial philosophy. Hill's allegations do resurface periodically, such as in 2010, when Thomas' wife put them back in the news by leaving a telephone message for Hill suggesting she consider apologizing. Or, in the last year, as stories about the #MeToo movement have referenced Thomas. Former Missouri Sen. John Danforth, a longtime friend of Thomas' who guided his confirmation, wrote in a 1994 book about the confirmation process that Thomas 'has thought of the charge of sexual harassment as 'a stain that won't come off.'' But Thomas wasn't changed by 'the ordeal' he went through, Danforth said in a telephone interview. 'He's just the same, and he's really a happy person, too,' he said. Danforth said Thomas 'rose from the dead' after being confirmed. At a swearing-in ceremony at the White House ahead of joining the court, Thomas talked about moving on. 'Today, now, it is a time to move forward, a time to look for what is good in others, what is good in our country,' he said. But not everyone believes that Thomas himself was able to move on so quickly. The hearings made him a recognizable face where before, as a judge, he enjoyed walking anonymously to lunch with his clerks, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin wrote in his book 'The Nine.' After his confirmation, Thomas stopped driving his black Corvette to work because the car was too recognizable, Toobin has written. And for years, Thomas purportedly kept a list in his desk of the roll-call vote on his confirmation. As for Thomas' colleagues, they were cordial but not overly welcoming, Toobin wrote. Thomas, for his part, has denied that his reception was anything less than friendly, writing that all his colleagues treated him with the 'utmost kindness and consideration.' But the confirmation process tainted how he felt about becoming a justice at the time. Thomas declined an invitation from the White House to watch as senators voted on his confirmation, and he was taking a hot bath when his wife told him he'd been confirmed 52-48. His response, according to his memoir: 'Whoop-dee damn-doo.' ___ More reporting on the Supreme Court and Kavanaugh can be found at http://apne.ws/IHcZXad ___ Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko
  • 2 Missouri men found with 2 kilos of fentanyl, police say
    2 Missouri men found with 2 kilos of fentanyl, police say
    Two men from Missouri were arrested on federal drug charges Thursday after authorities caught them with two kilograms of fentanyl, enough for 1.5 million doses of the painkiller, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. >> Read more trending news  Two men, Ruben Lopez, 27, and Jonathen Andrew Aguilar, 31, both of St. Charles, were taken into federal custody and face charges of possession and distribution of fentanyl, KTVI reported. According to court documents, a suspicious package was sent to a condominium in St. Charles, Missouri from California, using the name of model/actress/TV host Daisy Fuentes. The package contained a kilogram of fentanyl, the Post-Dispatch reported Agents also raided an apartment in St. Peters and found another kilo of fentanyl, a handgun, $19,000, an ounce of heroin and a machine that is used to make fentanyl into a pill, the newspaper reported. Lopez was arrested at the condo and Aguilar was arrested at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport after returning from California, KTVI reported.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.