College
Paul Finebaum no longer ‘certain’ of Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances
Paul Finebaum no longer ‘certain’ of Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Georgia football-paul finebaum-college football playoff

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia,  from inside and outside of Athens.

Paul Finebaum worried about Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances

Georgia right now is the No. 2 team in the country and the Bulldogs have won every game so far by double digits.  And yet some, included one of College Football’s most powerful voices in Paul Finebaum, isn’t overly optimistic about Georgia’s playoff chances.

Appearing on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum broke down why he didn’t think the SEC would be able to get a second team into the College Football Playoff. And the commentator placed an emphasis on Georgia.

“Georgia is not playing very well right now,” Finebaum said. “I know they’re undefeated. They have big games coming up, especially next week when they go to Baton Rouge. They have Florida later in the month. They have Auburn. They’ll ultimately see Alabama. I’m not certain they’re going to make it.”

Finebaum added that the emergence of Notre Dame and Oklahoma will also complicate matters for the SEC going forward.

On DawgNation Daily, Brandon Adams spoke specifically about Notre Dame and why they might actually be a little overrated compared to Georgia.

Related:  Georgia football podcast: Criticism of UGA’s schedule is fake news

You can see the full Finebaum clip below.

Georgia still a big favorite over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs are the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC East. While pegged Georgia for a 5-0 start, just about no one did so for Kentucky.

The Wildcats have climbed all the way to the No. 13 ranking in the AP Poll, while Georgia sits at No. 2. And when the Bulldogs and Wildcats meet on Nov. 3 it could be a match-up of top-10 teams.

But Georgia fans fretting a possible upset shouldn’t worry just yet. According to the people who set the lines at Caesars Palace, Georgia is still  an 11.5-point favorite.

Historically, Georgia has done very well against Kentucky, as the Bulldogs haven’t lost to the Wildcats since 2009 and you’d have to go back to 2006 for the last time Kentucky beat Georgia in Lexington. But when the teams last met in Kentucky in 2016, the Bulldogs needed a field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship at the buzzer to beat the Wildcats 27-24.

The Wildcats visit Texas A&amp;M this weekend where they will look to keep place with Georgia, who takes on Vanderbilt.

Stegmania gets some special guests

Looking to catch a glimpse of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams this Friday? Well then, you should head over to Stegeman Colisuem on Friday night for Stegmania.

The preseason tip-off will feature both the men’s and women’s team showing off in front of fans and there will be some special guests in attendance.

Ryan Cameron, the public address voice of both the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons, will serve as host for the event. Sir Foster, DJ and organist for the Atlanta Hawks and the last five NBA All-Star weekends, will DJ and perform at StegMania.

There will also be a slam dunk contest, and the judges for that will be Travis Leslie, Mary Beth Smart and Jordan Rodgers. Leslie was a former star for the Bulldogs and was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. Smart, the wife of Kirby Smart, played basketball at Georgia from 1999-03. Rodgers, who will also provide commentary for the Georgia football game on Saturday for the SEC Network, is a former Vanderbilt quarterback and also appeared on the Bachelorette.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The first 1,500 UGA students in attendance will receive a commemorative StegMania t-shirt and a chicken biscuit from Bojangles

Best stories from around DawgNation

 

The post Paul Finebaum no longer ‘certain’ of Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Braves vs. Dodgers playoff times, TV schedule
    Braves vs. Dodgers playoff times, TV schedule
    Here is the schedule for the Braves-Dodgers National League Division Series. Game 1: Braves at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. Thursday, MLB  Game 2: Braves at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. Friday, FS1 Game 3: Dodgers at Braves, 8:07 p.m. Sunday, FS1 Game 4*: Dodgers at Braves, 4:30 p.m. Monday, FS1 Game 5*: Braves at Dodgers, 8:07 p.m., Oct. 10, FS1 * - If necessary Times and TV schedule will be updated when available  
  • Woman sets home on fire, steals deputy's car, leaves wig in man's bushes, deputies say
    Woman sets home on fire, steals deputy's car, leaves wig in man's bushes, deputies say
    Deputies said a woman set a home on fire and then stole a deputy’s vehicle as he ran into the burning home to save someone. >> Read more trending news On Thursday morning, Orange County first responders were notified of a burning home in Orlando, Florida. According to several police documents, a deputy was first to arrive at the home and witnessed a man helping two women out through the front door as smoke and fire spread inside. The deputy said the man then went back into the burning home. According to the police documents, the deputy said he got his fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle and rushed toward the burning house to help the man. The deputy got the man out of the house, but emerged from the home to realize that one of the women and his patrol vehicle were missing. The deputy had left his phone in the stolen vehicle, so deputies were able to track its location using the Find My iPhone feature. Deputies said Elores Cooper left the deputy’s vehicle unoccupied at a business on East South Street near Primrose Drive. Cooper was located a short time later about a block away, near a home on East Jackson Street. The man who lives at that home had called police when Cooper knocked on his door around 5 a.m. asking if she could use his phone to call police, deputies said. “I didn’t let her in the house. I said ‘No, I don’t know you,’” said Gennaro Cuozzo. “I said, ‘I don’t know you, and you want to come in my house at four o’clock in the morning. Are you serious?’” Cuozzo said Cooper couldn’t get into his home, thanks to a heavy gate over his front door. Cuozzo and deputies said they later found a wig and a torch lighter in the bushes in front of Cuozzo’s home that did not belong to him.  Cooper had been bald when she had knocked on his door, Cuozzo said.Firefighters stopped the flames before they destroyed the home. Cooper has been charged with arson and grand theft. Deputies did not say what the motive was for allegedly starting the fire and stealing the deputy’s vehicle. Cooper is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Deputies did not provide a mug shot for Cooper. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking deputies to think twice when leaving their patrol cars, though a spokesperson said the deputy whose vehicle was stolen did nothing wrong.
  • Certain fruits, veggies could slow down the aging process, study finds
    Certain fruits, veggies could slow down the aging process, study finds
    Fruits have a ton of health benefits, and there are a few that may even help slow down the aging process, according to a new report.  >> Read more trending news  Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School recently conducted a study, published in the EBioMedicine journal, to determine how fisetin, a natural drug and a plant-based chemical found in many fruits and vegetables, can help extend lifespan.  As a person becomes older, their cells naturally become more damaged and go through an aging process called cellular senescence, the scientists explained. While these damaged cells are normally cleared out when a person is young, the body has a harder time getting rid of them as a person ages.  >> Related: Apples, tomatoes could help ex-smokers repair their lungs  “Thus they begin to accumulate, cause low-level inflammation and release enzymes that can degrade the tissue,” the team explained.  Fisetin, however, might be able to assist in eliminating the damaged cells. The scientists previously published a study that proved the drug, found in apples, strawberries, onions and cucumbers, could improve physical function in old age, so they tested their hypothesis by giving it to aging mice. After analyzing the results, they found that the rodents’ lifespan had extended by more than 10 percent. “These results suggest that we can extend the period of health, termed healthspan, even towards the end of life,” the team wrote.  The team then tested fisetin on human tissue in a laboratory to explore how it would interact with human cells. They were able to reduce the damaged ones, which means the process could also work for people.  >> Related: How much fruit, veggies to eat to reduce breast cancer risk, study says But they said they would need to adjust the fisetin dosage as the amount usually found in fruits and vegetables isn’t enough to get the same outcome. 
  • String of engine fires tied to vehicles from Georgia plant, investigation finds
    String of engine fires tied to vehicles from Georgia plant, investigation finds
    Federal regulators will soon decide whether to investigate a rash of engine fires in vehicles built in Georgia. >> Read more trending news  Three of  the Kia and Hyundai models in question came from the Kia plant in West Point. Safety watchdogs said for certain models and model years, the cars and SUVs are burning at a rate six times higher than competitor vehicles. WSB-TV obtained cellphone video after a driver saw the bottom of a 2012 Kia Sorento burst into flames. 'Get over! Get over!' the driver can be heard screaming at the Sorento, urging them to pull over. 'There was an explosion under the hood,' driver Ronnie Rivera said. “It was engulfed in flames before I even really was out of the car,” Dan Adams said about the moment his Kia Sorento caught fire. Adams said he was forced to pull over with his family to evacuate. >> Related: UGA student accused of sexual assault put on probation, told to write essay WSB found a burned-out shell of another Sorento at a Cobb County salvage auction that belonged to Kadrius Reid, of Jonesboro. 'You see the tires pop, flames everywhere. It was scary,' he told Strickland. 'This almost killed my husband,' Kadarius' wife, Danielle, said. Not much is left of the Reids’ 2014 Sorento, but the ID plate from the Georgia Kia plant survived the fire. 'It’s clear that it’s a defect issue. I think the larger question is what is causing the problem,' said Jason Levine, who heads the Center for Auto Safety in Washington, D.C. >> Related: Man mistaken for wanted suspect with same name spends nearly a month in jail The watchdog group is petitioning the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate 2011-2014 Kia Sorentos and Optimas, 2010-2015 Kia Souls and 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonatas and Santa Fes. WSB poured through records of 143 non-collision fires. Forty percent of the cars were manufactured in Georgia, more than any other single plant. About 80 percent of the engines involved came from a separate Hyundai factory in Alabama. 'What’s particularly concerning is they don’t seem, neither NHTSA nor the manufacturer, seem to have an answer for why these fires keep happening,' Levine said. In a letter to Florida U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, NHTSA claims the majority of non-collision fires occurred in cars recalled for engine debris. It's now reviewing whether there's a correlation. Rivera's Sorento caught fire and burned as she escorted an oversized big rig in Florida. But it's a 2016 and not part of the recall. It also had high miles which expired the warranty. 'I’m very angry. I’m very upset because they are putting people’s lives in jeopardy by not pursuing, finding out what’s wrong with their product,' Rivera said. Adams’ Sorento was included in the recall. He escaped a fire that broke out a month and a half after the recall gave him a new engine. 'I’m terrified because I have no idea what’s going on because I just had the engine replaced,' Adams said. Federal records indicate the Reid's 2014 Sorento got a recall inspection before it was destroyed by fire. WSB asked the Reids what arrangements Kia made to send an engineer to investigate. 'Nothing. They made no arrangements at all. None whatsoever,' Danielle Reid said. After repeated phone calls and emails, Kia did send them a $12,000 check to replace their Sorento. It's not enough to keep them a customer, however. 'I know personally we would never shop with Kia again,' Kadrius Reid said. WSB contacted Kia and they supplied this statement: “Kia Motors America (KMA) continuously evaluates its vehicles as part of ongoing monitoring activities conducted as a standard practice on all Kia models and provides quarterly reports to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about any consumer complaints, notices or claims for any safety issues, including fires.  “KMA has, and will continue to, cooperate and collaboratively work with NHTSA on all matters related to vehicle safety and if a safety defect is detected through the course of vehicle monitoring, Kia promptly reports a safety related defect within the five days mandated by law.  “Kia shares the goals of both the Center for Auto Safety and NHTSA to assure the safety of the vehicles we sell to our customers and put on American roads.  “KMA encourages customers to remedy any open recall as quickly as possible, including certain 20112014 model year Sorento and Optima vehicles identified in June of 2017 (NHTSA Recall Number 17V224) by taking their vehicle to the nearest Kia dealership. “If a recall is unable to be remedied immediately, KMA will provide alternate transportation at no cost to the customer until their vehicle is repaired or another satisfactory resolution is determined.  “Owners are encouraged to contact Kia Consumer Affairs at 800-333-4542 with any questions or concerns related to this matter.”
  • The stink bug invasion is going to get worse before it gets better, experts say
    The stink bug invasion is going to get worse before it gets better, experts say
    Stink bugs are everywhere right now, and you've probably seen them.  Many viewers reached out to Severe Weather Team 2 to find out why they seem much worse this year.  Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls went to the experts for some answers. Walls learned the nuisance pest problem started in Pennsylvania in the '90s but is quickly spreading south.  'The peak time, we should be approaching it now, so I’m going to warn people that it might get a little worse before it gets a little better,' said Tim Husen, an entomologist with Orkin. According to Husen, stink bugs go through five stages of life, and around now, they’re hitting their adult phase and looking for a spot to spend winter. The best thing you can do to keep them out is to never let them in. TRENDING STORIES: String of engine fires tied to vehicles from Georgia plant, investigation finds CHAOS AT AIRPORT: MMA fighter arrested at crowded Atlanta airport Man stayed in restaurant while leashed dog died outside on hot sidewalk, police say 'The crepe myrtle here is overgrown, which would make it even easier for the brown marmorated stink bug to find a crack or crevice under the ceiling line to get into the home,' he said. 'If you have any loose gaps around light fixtures or ceiling fans or exhaust fans you know they’re crawling out of, seal those with a good caulk, and you should be good.' The brown marmorated stink bug gets its name for a very good reason. Whenever it feels threatened, it lets off a pungent, musty, chemical-like odor. Experts advise not squishing them but vacuuming them up. 'Vacuuming is the no. 1 tool for getting rid of these things. Your vacuum might start to smell like them after a while, but if you let that air out, the smell will dissipate,' Husen said. Stink bugs are an agricultural pest. While they might cause damage to a bush or tree producing fruit, they will not damage your home. The experts said pesticides aren’t the way to treat this pest.  Husen said if you try to kill them by yourself, with a bug bomb, for example, you may attract other bugs who want to eat the remnants, creating a secondary problem. If you have more than you can handle with a vacuum, call in the experts.  
  • Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie
    Mystery solved? Shipwreck may be oldest found in Lake Erie
    Shipwreck hunters who spent eight days this summer unearthing and examining the remains of a schooner in Lake Erie in Ohio think it's most likely a sailing ship that sank nearly two centuries ago. That would make the wreckage the oldest ever found in the shallowest of the Great Lakes. But there's a bit of debate among the marine archaeologists and shipwreck hunters who are trying to identify the wreck about how confident they are it is indeed the Lake Serpent that sank in 1829. So far, there are several signs that say it's a match, according to the National Museum of the Great Lakes, which on Thursday released the findings from its work this summer. Divers determined the wreck's size and stone cargo point to it being Lake Serpent, and they uncovered what appears to be a carving at the ship's bow, the museum said. Historical records show the Lake Serpent had a serpent's head carved near the front — an unusual feature for a vessel of that era. The site also seems to be near where the Lake Serpent was thought to go down near Kelleys Island off the Ohio shoreline. Carrie Sowden, the Great Lakes museum's archaeology director, said it all adds up, but she was hesitant to say that it's definitely the Lake Serpent. 'I don't know what else it could be, but there's still enough unknown that we haven't seen,' she said, adding that divers plan to take another look at the site next year. Some parts of the wreckage are still covered in several feet of mud and sediment. 'You never know what's under the sand,' Sowden said. Lake Erie is a graveyard for hundreds of vessels taken down by violent storms that can whip up in a hurry. Many have been found in recent years by a small, dedicated band from the museum and the Cleveland Underwater Explorers club. While identifying these wrecks often relies on circumstantial evidence, what makes their latest attempt difficult is that the Lake Serpent was constructed before ship builders began including hull numbers or name plates onboard. Also, visibility was limited around the wreck and it was torn apart more than expected, making it tough to find key features, the museum said. The schooner was built in 1821 in Cleveland at a time when the city had less than 1,000 residents. Its job was to carry cargo — produce, flour, whiskey, limestone — to ports along the lakes. It went down eight years later. The body of one crew member was spotted in the lake days later while the bodies of the captain and his brother washed up on the shore of Lorain County in the fall of 1829, according to a newspaper report. Tom Kowalczk, who spotted the wreckage on his sonar screen in the summer of 2015, said he's pretty confident it's the Lake Serpent because there are enough findings that line up. That includes the unique carving they found on the ship and the large stones they came across — the Lake Serpent was said to be carrying stone from a Lake Erie island. 'We haven't found anything that says it's something different,' he said. David VanZandt, director of the Cleveland Underwater Explorers, said there's enough evidence for him to say he's almost certain the wreckage that sits nearly 50 feet (15 meters) below the surface is the Lake Serpent.
