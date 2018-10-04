Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.

Paul Finebaum worried about Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances

Georgia right now is the No. 2 team in the country and the Bulldogs have won every game so far by double digits. And yet some, included one of College Football’s most powerful voices in Paul Finebaum, isn’t overly optimistic about Georgia’s playoff chances.

Appearing on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum broke down why he didn’t think the SEC would be able to get a second team into the College Football Playoff. And the commentator placed an emphasis on Georgia.

“Georgia is not playing very well right now,” Finebaum said. “I know they’re undefeated. They have big games coming up, especially next week when they go to Baton Rouge. They have Florida later in the month. They have Auburn. They’ll ultimately see Alabama. I’m not certain they’re going to make it.”

Finebaum added that the emergence of Notre Dame and Oklahoma will also complicate matters for the SEC going forward.

On DawgNation Daily, Brandon Adams spoke specifically about Notre Dame and why they might actually be a little overrated compared to Georgia.

Related: Georgia football podcast: Criticism of UGA’s schedule is fake news

You can see the full Finebaum clip below.

Georgia still a big favorite over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs are the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC East. While pegged Georgia for a 5-0 start, just about no one did so for Kentucky.

The Wildcats have climbed all the way to the No. 13 ranking in the AP Poll, while Georgia sits at No. 2. And when the Bulldogs and Wildcats meet on Nov. 3 it could be a match-up of top-10 teams.

But Georgia fans fretting a possible upset shouldn’t worry just yet. According to the people who set the lines at Caesars Palace, Georgia is still an 11.5-point favorite.

Updated games of the year lines @CaesarsPalace:

Washington -5.5 at Oregon

Georgia -11.5 at Kentucky

Oklahoma -3 at WVU

Notre Dame -6 at USC

Michigan at Ohio St -8.5 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) October 3, 2018

Historically, Georgia has done very well against Kentucky, as the Bulldogs haven’t lost to the Wildcats since 2009 and you’d have to go back to 2006 for the last time Kentucky beat Georgia in Lexington. But when the teams last met in Kentucky in 2016, the Bulldogs needed a field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship at the buzzer to beat the Wildcats 27-24.

The Wildcats visit Texas A&M this weekend where they will look to keep place with Georgia, who takes on Vanderbilt.

Stegmania gets some special guests

Looking to catch a glimpse of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams this Friday? Well then, you should head over to Stegeman Colisuem on Friday night for Stegmania.

The preseason tip-off will feature both the men’s and women’s team showing off in front of fans and there will be some special guests in attendance.

Ryan Cameron, the public address voice of both the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons, will serve as host for the event. Sir Foster, DJ and organist for the Atlanta Hawks and the last five NBA All-Star weekends, will DJ and perform at StegMania.

There will also be a slam dunk contest, and the judges for that will be Travis Leslie, Mary Beth Smart and Jordan Rodgers. Leslie was a former star for the Bulldogs and was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. Smart, the wife of Kirby Smart, played basketball at Georgia from 1999-03. Rodgers, who will also provide commentary for the Georgia football game on Saturday for the SEC Network, is a former Vanderbilt quarterback and also appeared on the Bachelorette.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The first 1,500 UGA students in attendance will receive a commemorative StegMania t-shirt and a chicken biscuit from Bojangles

Best stories from around DawgNation

The post Paul Finebaum no longer ‘certain’ of Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances appeared first on DawgNation.