Oscar Delp shares the latest on Brock Bowers, why he wasn’t wowed by his one-handed catch

ATHENS — Plenty of people were left in awe by Oscar Delp’s one-handed grab on the opening drive of the win against Florida. It certainly helped ease those who were worried about the tight end position going into the game.

The sophomore tight end however felt the play was nothing extraordinary. Perhaps that explains why not much has changed for the sophomore tight end in the wake of Brock Bowers’ ankle injury

“I mean we practice it in warm-ups before the game. It just kind of happened,” Delp said. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. I just stuck my arm up and it kind of happened. I wouldn’t call it routine, but I think it’s a play I could definitely make.”

Delp finished the game with 2 receptions for 31 yards while playing a season-high 48 snaps in the 43-20 win.

Those around the Georgia football program didn’t notice much of a change in Delp’s demeanor leading up to the game. He practiced with his usual intensity and that translated to the field on Saturday. Delp said on Tuesday nerves were never an issue for him.

With Bowers expected to miss the game against Missouri, Georgia expects more of the same from Delp.

“Yeah, I don’t see any difference,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, y’all find that hard to believe, but he played when Brock was here, he plays when Brock’s not. He took a load of reps before Brock was injured; he takes a load of reps with Brock injured. He fights his tail off every day at practice, he works hard. If anything, he’s just gotten more opportunities and he’s made the most of them.”

