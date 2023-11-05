Oscar Delp, Ladd McConkey step up once again for the Georgia offense

ATHENS — Brock Bowers still leads Georgia in touchdown catches this season. The star tight end missed his second straight game following ankle surgery.

If Bowers doesn’t return to the field soon, he may not lead even Georgia tight ends in touchdown receptions for much longer.

Oscar Delp caught his third touchdown of the season, pulling in a 5-yard pass from Carson Beck at a key junction in the game. With Georgia holding a 17-13 lead, Delp made a sliding grab to extend Georgia’s lead to 24-13.

The touchdown catch gave Georgia some breathing room in a game it ultimately won 30-21.

“Yeah Carson saw the defender out in front of me and he had perfect ball placement,” Delp said. “He made the catch look harder than it was. He threw a perfect ball and I just went and got it. Right where the defender couldn’t get it.”

Delp was fired up after the score, a change from his normally cool demeanor. It was one of two touchdown passes Beck threw on the afternoon, with former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett grabbing the other in the first quarter. Both came in the red zone, as Georgia scored 27 points on its 5 trips inside the Missouri 20-yard line.

