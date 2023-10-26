Oscar Delp is a lot more for Georgia than just the tight end stepping in for Brock Bowers

ATHENS — Oscar Delp knows he can’t be Brock Bowers. The all-world tight end wouldn’t be so special if his play could be replicated.

So the idea that Delp has to replace the star tight end isn’t daunting for the sophomore tight end.

“I’m just trying to be the next Oscar Delp,” Delp said in August. “I mean, obviously everyone wants to be like Brock Bowers and make the plays that he makes and they’re crazy. It’s great to have a guy like that in the room that can kind of mentor me and also just be one of my buddies that I just hang out with.

“I mean, I’m just trying to focus on my game and just be the next Oscar Delp.”

Delp isn’t the only one downplaying the Bowers comparisons. Kirby Smart made it explicitly clear there is no replacing Bowers. His targets will be spread around as Georgia tries to keep the offense functioning at a high level while Bowers recovers from ankle surgery.

But Delp also isn’t some replacement-level player. His time working with Bowers shows he’s capable of playing winning football.

“The guy has been under Brock Bowers’ wing so you kind of have no choice but to become a good player,” safety Javon Bullard said. “Delp is a great player. Delp is a great player, man. He blocks well, he does a lot of things that go unseen. Probably because it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Has great hands, a good route runner, uses his body to make plays. Is a big guy with a big frame, has a nice catch radius.

“I’m excited for him. What an opportunity for him coming up in this game.”

This won’t be the first time Georgia asks Delp to assume a bigger role in his young career. During the 2022 season, Georgia thrust Delp in the College Football Playoff win over Ohio State after Darnell Washington suffered a first-half injury. As a freshman, the tight end played 21 snaps in the 42-41 win for Georgia.

Delp didn’t record any stats in the win, but he showcased that he had already picked up a thing or two from playing with Washington and Bowers.

