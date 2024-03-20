Oscar Delp doesn’t expect Georgia football tight end standard to change following Brock Bowers’ exit

ATHENS — For the time being, Oscar Delp is the oldest player in Georgia’s tight end room.

If that seems a little weird to you, he feels the same way.

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” Delp said when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “I remember when I got here my first spring, and how crazy that is for a freshman to go through, so I know what those guys are going through and how they’re feeling. It’s definitely different to be on the other side of things finally.”

Delp is entering his third year in the program. With Brock Bowers off to the NFL, Delp is the unquestioned leader at the position. That won’t change even as the Bulldogs add senior Benjamin Yurosek via the transfer portal later this summer.

