Opinion: Pre-NFL Combine Georgia player profiles, takes, projections

ATHENS — Georgia football will be on display this week, not in the most conventional way, but perhaps one of the most influential.

It’s a given money plays a role in recruiting, but so does a program’s ability to develop players.

The physical preparedness of players is part of the NFL Draft evaluation equation, and that’s what will be focused on during the televised combine workouts this week.

Still, the film doesn’t lie, and that’s where the vast majority of the Bulldogs have built their draft stock and figure to make their money.

The NFL Combine remains a good advertisement for Georgia, as it will be represented by 11 players in Indianapolis this week, including first-round lock Brock Bowers.

