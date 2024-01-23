Opinion: Nick Saban exit leaves Kirby Smart, Georgia alone on top of college football world

ATHENS — The next time you see a Georgia football fan, you might want to ask them about the view.

How do things look from the top of the college football world?

The Bulldogs are entering 2024 just like they did 2023, as the last SEC team to win a national title (two) and the preseason pick to win it all again.

Georgia has won 29 of its last 30 games, and the last time the Bulldogs took the field, they set a new bowl record for biggest blowout win in bowl game history -- 63-3 over Florida State. It broke the record Kitby Smart and his team set the year before when they beat TCU 65-7 in the CFP Championship Game.

Smart is such a highly respected coach that he managed to win those two titles and a record 29-game win streak without anyone naming him the national coach of the year.

Why? Because Smart has built Georgia into such a powerhouse program that it’s “supposed” to win.

That’s where Alabama used to be under Nick Saban, the seven-time national coach who finally aged out of managing the sideline at 72 years old.

The game has changed, hurry-up offenses, NIL transactions and portal entries are happening fast.

It takes extra sets of eyes, ears, and illegally using technology to film opponents to keep up with the game, as Michigan — for now still officially recognized as the newest national champ — was found to have utilized leading up to its championship season.

Georgia might have made a good run at the Wolverines had Brock Bowers not been injured on Vanderbilt’s loose game turf and the schedule not been so back-loaded.

