Opinion: 10 most entertaining Georgia games during record 29-game win streak

MIAMI, Fla. — It’s the final “Game Week” of the season for Georgia, which aims to cap 2023 with yet another school record.

The Bulldogs play undefeated Florida State at 4 p.m. next Saturday in Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl looking to send their seniors out with a school-record 50 wins.

Georgia’s quest for a three-peat was derailed in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama, but not before the Bulldogs set a new SEC record with 29 straight wins dating back to to the 2021 CFP title season.

The 2021, 2022 and 2023 Georgia teams featured gifted players, to be sure, providing amazing highlights and game action along the way.

Here’s one view of the Top 10 most entertaining Georgia wins during the 29-game win streak:

1. Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

2022 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal, Dec. 31, 2022

This edge-of-your seat thriller will stand the watch-ability test of time. Brock Bowers’ acrobatic “Matrix” fourth-down conversion amazed, and Buckeye tears have not stoped flowing since Javon Bullard separated Marvin Harrison from a TD catch.

2. Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Nov. 5, 2022

Battle of CFP No. 1 Vols against AP No. 1 UGA at ear-splitting Sanford Stadium. Stetson Bennett 13-yard TD run ignited the offense, while Jalen Carter collapsed the Tennessee line repeatedly, spearheading a defense that recorded 6 sacks.

3.Georgia 34, Michigan 11

