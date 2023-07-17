College

Ongoing quarterback competition no reason to doubt Georgia championship hopes

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Griffin DeJoy/Griffin DeJoy/UGAAA)

If you’re wondering why Georgia isn’t bringing projected starting quarterback Carson Beck to SEC Media Days this week, you might want to pay closer attention.

Kirby Smart indicated before, during and after spring drills the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition is ongoing.

Still, the preseason magazines and many Georgia football fans seem set on the notion Beck will run the team this season.

And he just might.

Beck is the most experienced of UGA’s quarterbacks and is coming off a strong G-Day Scrimmage.

But reflecting on recent history, an unsettled quarterback situation isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

