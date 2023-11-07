Ole Miss expert shares formula for upset, how Rebels have improved

ATHENS — Ole Miss has been here before facing a more talented team on the road with a hostile crow on hand.

Alabama beat the Rebels that September night in Tuscaloosa earlier this season, 24-10, but it was not exactly the same Ole Miss team

“They will tell you that learned a lot from the Alabama game in September when it was really loud and they struggled,” said Neal McCready, RebelGrove.com publisher and President of MPW Digital.

“They were not healthy that day; (Quinshon) Judkins was not healthy, Trey Harris the wide receiver from Louisiana Tech basically didn’t play, it was Caden Prieskorn’s first game after he missed most of camp and the first three games of the season, and he looked rusty.”

And yet, the Rebels led 7-3 after the first quarter in Bryant-Denny Stadium and trailed only 7-6 at halftime and 17-10 entering the fourth quarter.

This, with an uncelebrated collection of defensive talent that’s supposedly susceptible in the secondary.

“I think this is a potential big game for Carson Beck,” McCready said. “(Defensive coordinator) Pete Golding has been remarkable but … he doesn’t have a ton of NFL talent.”

