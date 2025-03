NASHVILLE — Oklahoma freshman star Jeremiah Fears was too hot for Georgia to handle in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Sooners solidified their NCAA tournament bid status with the 81-75 victory as Fears, a projected first-round NBA pick, went off for 29 points.

Fears scored eight straight points to spearhead a pivotal 16-0 Oklahoma run that left UGA down 10 — 74-64 — with 2:55 left.

