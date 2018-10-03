Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Numerous ESPN analysts voice concerns about Georgia’s offense
Close

Numerous ESPN analysts voice concerns about Georgia’s offense

Numerous ESPN analysts voice concerns about Georgia’s offense

Numerous ESPN analysts voice concerns about Georgia’s offense

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Georgia football-offense-espn-concern

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

ESPN seems to think Georgia is in trouble

If you ask an honest Georgia fan, they’ll tell this team hasn’t played always their best brand of football this season. With the exception of the third quarter of the South Carolina, Georgia hasn’t looked like the dominant team a No. 2 ranking would indicate.

And yet, Georgia also really hasn’t had to sweat an outcome yet. Not a single Georgia game has been decided by single digits and the Bulldogs have two in-conference road wins already. Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson can’t say that so far.

But this week, despite coming off a 26-point win over Tennessee a number of ESPN analysts have voiced concerns about the Bulldogs. As DawgNation’s  Brandon Adams pointed out on DawgNation Daily on Tuesday, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach voiced concerns about Georgia’s offensive line.

Greg McElroy questioned the overall flow of the offense and wants to see more out of the passing game.

“I was just a little disappointed with how little momentum they able to create,” McElroy said on his show Thinking Out Loud. “They have to be more balanced. They have to find a way to get that passing game clicking on all cylinders.”

McElroy’s co-host, Marcus Spears added that Georgia is still trying to find “their best self.”

“I don’t think Kirby is comfortable with where they are,” Spears said.

Given that Smart said after the Tennessee game that Georgia needed to continue to improve, he definitely agrees with Spears’ sentiment.

And then there is Jordan Rodgers, who is again stirring the pot with his comments about Georgia. A few weeks ago he had Jake Fromm as a middle-tier quarterback in the SEC. Appearing on the Paul Finebaum show, Rodgers took had another back-handed compliment for Fromm.

I think he’s a good quarterback but I don’t think he’s a game-changer,”Rodgers said.

The former Vanderbilt quarterback added that he has more questions about Georgia than he does about Kentucky. Rodgers did follow-up on Twitter later saying that UGA is still the better team.

So what does all this mean? Not a whole lot. Georgia isn’t a finished product yet and the College Football Playoff selection show isn’t on Sunday. The team is playing two sophomores and two freshmen on the offensive line. Fromm and Justin Fields are also both young players and they have plenty of time to get better.

Yes the schedule is about to get tougher. But LSU, Florida, Kentucky and Auburn each have their own sets of questions. None of those teams have lit the world on fire offensively and Benny Snell and Jarrett Stidham are the only two offensive players that should really worry Georgia fans.

It’s a long-season and this Georgia team is going to look different four weeks from now. And you don’t want to be playing your best football in the first week in October anyway. You want to save the good stuff for November, December and if you’re lucky, January.

5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backs off his commitment

In case you missed it last night, 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backed off his pledge to Georgia. The No. 1 wide receiver had been committed to Georgia for over a year and was at the Georgia game this past weekend.

With Haselwood no longer in Georgia’s class, the Bulldogs move from the No. 1 class to the No. 3 class in the country, behind Texas A&M and Alabama. Haselwood is the No. 3 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player from the state of Georgia. Auburn, Miami and Oklahoma have also continued to recruit Haselwood and the he is expected to take an official visit to Miami this weekend.

Without Haselwood, Georgia still has a commitment from a 5-star wide receiver, as Dominick Blaylock is also a long-time Georgia pledge.

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell will have much more on what this means for Georgia going forward throughout the next coming days, on a variety of platforms.

4-star safety Lewis Cine sets his announcement date

Even with the Haselwood news, good news for Georgia on the recruiting trail might not be far away. And it could get even better next Wednesday.

Lewis Cine, a 4-star safety who plays for Trinity Christian in Texas, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will announce his commitment next Wednesday.

Cine is rated as the No. 59 overall prospect in the country and the No. 3 overall safety. He is coming off an official visit last weekend to Georgia and has another one scheduled for Florida this weekend. Cine’s other finalists include Penn State, Texas and Michigan.

DawgNation’s recruiting reporter Jeff Sentell has been all over Cine and the two spoke earlier this week to recap the official visit and where things stand with Georgia.

“I really have a great relationship with the coaching staff down there,” Cine said. “Great relationship with coach [Mel] Tucker. Everyone really. I would say overall that 1) I’ve created a great relationship with them and; 2) I think in my opinion their scheme and how I would fit in there is [important.] I am very physical. My playing style I think I would fit in there perfectly fine.”

Related: Lewis Cine recaps his official visit

Should Cine end up picking the Bulldogs, it would give them back the No. 1 overall recruiting ranking again, as it would push them past Texas A&M and Alabama. Cine would also be the highest rated defensive back commitment to pick Georgia so far in the 2019 cycle to date. Georgia is still also very much in pursuit of 4-star cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who said that Georgia was in his top-2.

You can bet that both Sentell and Adams will break down what the Cine and Haselwood news will mean for Georgia recruiting on Wednesday’s Before The Hedges, which is set to start at 3 p.m.

Best Stories from Around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Good Dog of the Day

Even dogs aren’t fans of the morning alarm clock.

Miss a previous edition of Good Day, UGA? Get caught up here.

The post Numerous ESPN analysts voice concerns about Georgia’s offense appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Delta to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi, CEO says
    Delta to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi, CEO says
    Delta Air Lines will soon be offering free in-flight Wi-Fi to all of its passengers, the company’s chairman said Friday. >> Read more trending news  Chief Operating Officer Ed Bastian told an audience at the Skift Global Forum that while there was no specific timeline for the free connectivity, it would happen soon, Forbes reported. “I don’t know of anywhere else, besides in an airplane, that you can’t get free Wi-Fi,” Bastian said. “We’re going to make it free.” The Atlanta-based airline launched Wi-Fi service for international flights in 2014 five years after beginning Wi-Fi service on domestic flights. Customers desiring Wi-Fi had to pay a fee. Working remotely can be advantageous for those in business flying on international flights or for those who fly regularly, Forbes reported. Some companies, like Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways, offer free Wi-Fi for a limited time, the magazine reported. Other companies, like Scandinavian Airlines and Turkish Airlines, offer free Wi-Fi to frequent flyers while charging other passengers, Forbes reported. Delta leads in global rankings of Wi-Fi accessible total available seat miles, the magazine reported. United is second; JetBlue has been offering free in-flight Wi-Fi since early 2017.
  • President Trump roils Kavanaugh debate with remarks on accuser
    President Trump roils Kavanaugh debate with remarks on accuser
    Stepping up his criticism of Democrats – and one of the accusers of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – President Trump on Wednesday again denounced critics of the judge, as both sides claimed the other was acting in a ‘despicable’ manner on the Kavanaugh nomination. “VOTERS ARE REALLY ANGRY AT THE VICIOUS AND DESPICABLE WAY DEMOCRATS ARE TREATING BRETT KAVANAUGH!” the President tweeted in all capital letters, the morning after he ridiculed the testimony of Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. After staying quiet for the most part about Ford and her accusations, the President has stepped up his defense of Kavanaugh in recent days, as his remarks at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night were by far his most direct attack on Ford, her allegations of sexual misconduct against the judge, and her credibility. President Trump on Professor Christine Blasey Ford testimony: 'How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember? Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know I don't know.' pic.twitter.com/WufOLoMa9l — CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2018 I see it each time I go out to Rallies in order to help some of our great Republican candidates. VOTERS ARE REALLY ANGRY AT THE VICIOUS AND DESPICABLE WAY DEMOCRATS ARE TREATING BRETT KAVANAUGH! He and his wonderful family deserve much better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2018 Mr. Trump’s Tuesday night remarks about Ford drew condemnation from Democrats, and negative reviews from two key GOP Senators. “The President’s comments were just plain wrong,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is regarded as one of the important swing votes on Kavanaugh. “President Trump owes Dr. Ford an immediate apology,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, who labeled the President’s remarks “reprehensible” and “beneath the office of the Presidency.” “There’s no time and no place for remarks like that,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who helped to engineer the most recent delay in the judge’s nomination, to give the FBI more time to review allegations against Kavanaugh. “It’s kind of appalling,” Flake said in a morning appearance on NBC’s “Today Show.” “There’s no time and no place for remarks like that. But to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right…It’s kind of appalling.” @JeffFlake on President Trump’s comments about Dr. Ford at a rally last night pic.twitter.com/6SaTLZK899 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 3, 2018 On the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blasted Democrats for their opposition to Kavanaugh, accusing them of a ‘literal mud slide of wild uncorroborated accusations’ against the judge. The Majority Leader again said there would be a vote this week on Kavanaugh – but McConnell has not yet filed the procedural paperwork to ‘invoke cloture,’ and shut off debate on the Kavanaugh nomination.
  • Braves standing room only tickets now on sale, parking passes available Thursday
    Braves standing room only tickets now on sale, parking passes available Thursday
    Did you miss out on your chance for tickets to the Atlanta Braves' National League Division Series against the Dodgers? Well, you're in luck.  The Braves have made standing room only tickets for Sunday's Game 3 available for purchase Wednesday. The tickets are for behind sections 213-218, 233-243 and behind the outfield sections, according to Ticketmaster chart.  Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will be with the Braves every step of the way. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE reports from Los Angeles all week! Meanwhile if you have your ticket and need to purchase parking, passes for Game 3 and a potential Game 4 will be on sale Thursday. Season ticket holders will have first access at 10 a.m. and the public can purchase SunTrust Park parking passes at Noon.  The Braves are also encouraging people across Atlanta to 'Rep the A' Thursday and share their photos and videos on social media using this postseason's motto #ForEachOther.  MORE BRAVES VS. DODGERS: Braves surprise local high school baseball team with playoff tickets Braves hosting playoff watch parties at The Battery Atlanta Times for Braves-Dodgers NLDS Games 1, 2, 3 released
  • Could Toys R Us reopen? Company cancels bankruptcy auction
    Could Toys R Us reopen? Company cancels bankruptcy auction
    Could you still be a Toys R Us kid? Maybe, after the company calls off a planned auction for Toys R Us assets including the iconic name and Geoffrey the giraffe, multiple news outlets are reporting. A group of investors, who are secured lenders, announced in a bankruptcy court filing Tuesday that it had received qualified bids but was not going to to pursue them because it could bring back the brand instead of piecing it out to buyers, CNN reported.  >> Read more trending news  To that end, the group said it may create “a company that maintains existing global license agreements and can invest in and create new, domestic, retail, operating businesses under the Toys R Us and Babies R Us names,” according to CBS News. The how the investors plan to bring the company back and a timeline were not announced, CNN reported. Toys R Us had filed for bankruptcy a year ago and closed all of its stores by June, CNN reported. 
  • Brother of Colts lineman Denzelle Good shot to death in South Carolina
    Brother of Colts lineman Denzelle Good shot to death in South Carolina
    The brother of an Indianapolis Colts player was killed in a drive-by shooting in South Carolina, WHNS reported. >> Read more trending news  Overton Deshan Good, 23, the brother of Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good, was killed Tuesday morning, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Jermaine Jefferies, 20, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder, WHNS reported. “Mr. Good and a friend were in the residence when gunfire erupted about 8:30 a.m. Multiple bullets struck the single wide mobile home, one of them striking the victim in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release. Mueller said a silver vehicle drove by Overton Good's home again and began shooting, WHNS reported. Denzelle Good missed the team's walk-through Tuesday, the Colts told the Indianapolis Star. It is uncertain if the lineman will play Thursday night in New England. The team released a statement that said, 'The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina. This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time.
  • Georgia woman sneaks alcohol into theater in son's sippy cup, police say
    Georgia woman sneaks alcohol into theater in son's sippy cup, police say
    A Georgia woman filled her 5-year-old son’s sippy cup with “a strong alcoholic beverage,” sneaked it into a local theater and got drunk during a Friday afternoon movie outing with the child, police said. >> Read more trending news  Kristina Gibson is wanted on misdemeanor reckless conduct and public intoxication charges in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred at the Merchants Walk Stadium Cinemas in Marietta, according to a warrant obtained by AJC.com. In the warrant, Cobb police allege Gibson drank the beverage and may have taken a central nervous system depressant while at the theater with her son. She became so intoxicated, she was “unable to walk, talk, or care” for the child, whose cries prompted moviegoers to complain to theater employees, police said. Staff stopped Gibson from getting into her car with her son, according to the warrant. At some point, police were called to the scene. It is not clear who called authorities. As an officer tried to zip her purse, Gibson told the official, “I will (expletive) kill you,” police said. Police have not specified what happened after that or why Gibson was not arrested on the scene. As of Wednesday morning, she had not surrendered to police, according to online jail records.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.