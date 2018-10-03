Numerous ESPN analysts voice concerns about Georgia’s offense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

ESPN seems to think Georgia is in trouble

If you ask an honest Georgia fan, they’ll tell this team hasn’t played always their best brand of football this season. With the exception of the third quarter of the South Carolina, Georgia hasn’t looked like the dominant team a No. 2 ranking would indicate.

And yet, Georgia also really hasn’t had to sweat an outcome yet. Not a single Georgia game has been decided by single digits and the Bulldogs have two in-conference road wins already. Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson can’t say that so far.

But this week, despite coming off a 26-point win over Tennessee a number of ESPN analysts have voiced concerns about the Bulldogs. As DawgNation’s Brandon Adams pointed out on DawgNation Daily on Tuesday, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach voiced concerns about Georgia’s offensive line.

Greg McElroy questioned the overall flow of the offense and wants to see more out of the passing game.

“I was just a little disappointed with how little momentum they able to create,” McElroy said on his show Thinking Out Loud. “They have to be more balanced. They have to find a way to get that passing game clicking on all cylinders.”

McElroy’s co-host, Marcus Spears added that Georgia is still trying to find “their best self.”

“I don’t think Kirby is comfortable with where they are,” Spears said.

Given that Smart said after the Tennessee game that Georgia needed to continue to improve, he definitely agrees with Spears’ sentiment.

And then there is Jordan Rodgers, who is again stirring the pot with his comments about Georgia. A few weeks ago he had Jake Fromm as a middle-tier quarterback in the SEC. Appearing on the Paul Finebaum show, Rodgers took had another back-handed compliment for Fromm.

I think he’s a good quarterback but I don’t think he’s a game-changer,”Rodgers said.

The former Vanderbilt quarterback added that he has more questions about Georgia than he does about Kentucky. Rodgers did follow-up on Twitter later saying that UGA is still the better team.

Just because you have questions to be answered does not mean one team is better or worse. Georgia is better. But there offense looked stagnant much for the Tennessee game until 4th Q. They are last in the SEC in sacks. The expectation for UGA is much higher than UK. — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) October 3, 2018

So what does all this mean? Not a whole lot. Georgia isn’t a finished product yet and the College Football Playoff selection show isn’t on Sunday. The team is playing two sophomores and two freshmen on the offensive line. Fromm and Justin Fields are also both young players and they have plenty of time to get better.

Yes the schedule is about to get tougher. But LSU, Florida, Kentucky and Auburn each have their own sets of questions. None of those teams have lit the world on fire offensively and Benny Snell and Jarrett Stidham are the only two offensive players that should really worry Georgia fans.

It’s a long-season and this Georgia team is going to look different four weeks from now. And you don’t want to be playing your best football in the first week in October anyway. You want to save the good stuff for November, December and if you’re lucky, January.

5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backs off his commitment

In case you missed it last night, 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backed off his pledge to Georgia. The No. 1 wide receiver had been committed to Georgia for over a year and was at the Georgia game this past weekend.

With Haselwood no longer in Georgia’s class, the Bulldogs move from the No. 1 class to the No. 3 class in the country, behind Texas A&M and Alabama. Haselwood is the No. 3 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player from the state of Georgia. Auburn, Miami and Oklahoma have also continued to recruit Haselwood and the he is expected to take an official visit to Miami this weekend.

Without Haselwood, Georgia still has a commitment from a 5-star wide receiver, as Dominick Blaylock is also a long-time Georgia pledge.

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell will have much more on what this means for Georgia going forward throughout the next coming days, on a variety of platforms.

4-star safety Lewis Cine sets his announcement date

Even with the Haselwood news, good news for Georgia on the recruiting trail might not be far away. And it could get even better next Wednesday.

Lewis Cine, a 4-star safety who plays for Trinity Christian in Texas, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will announce his commitment next Wednesday.

Cine is rated as the No. 59 overall prospect in the country and the No. 3 overall safety. He is coming off an official visit last weekend to Georgia and has another one scheduled for Florida this weekend. Cine’s other finalists include Penn State, Texas and Michigan.

DawgNation’s recruiting reporter Jeff Sentell has been all over Cine and the two spoke earlier this week to recap the official visit and where things stand with Georgia.

“I really have a great relationship with the coaching staff down there,” Cine said. “Great relationship with coach [Mel] Tucker. Everyone really. I would say overall that 1) I’ve created a great relationship with them and; 2) I think in my opinion their scheme and how I would fit in there is [important.] I am very physical. My playing style I think I would fit in there perfectly fine.”

Related: Lewis Cine recaps his official visit

Should Cine end up picking the Bulldogs, it would give them back the No. 1 overall recruiting ranking again, as it would push them past Texas A&M and Alabama. Cine would also be the highest rated defensive back commitment to pick Georgia so far in the 2019 cycle to date. Georgia is still also very much in pursuit of 4-star cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who said that Georgia was in his top-2.

You can bet that both Sentell and Adams will break down what the Cine and Haselwood news will mean for Georgia recruiting on Wednesday’s Before The Hedges, which is set to start at 3 p.m.

