No. 1 reason Georgia QB Carson Beck should look better in second start

ATHENS — The No. 1 reason Georgia quarterback Carson Beck figures to look more comfortable this week is the offensive player who wears the No. 1 — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Rosemy-Jacksaint has quietly become the Bulldogs’ go-to receiver at the “X” position this season with the transfer of Adonai Mitchell to Texas and Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas still learning the offense.

This is especially true as preseason All-SEC receiver Ladd McConkey deals with a back injury that forced him to miss the opening game and practice time this week.

