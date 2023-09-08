College

No. 1 reason Georgia QB Carson Beck should look better in second start

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint SEC Championship (Perry McIntyre/� 2022 Perry McIntyre)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — The No. 1 reason Georgia quarterback Carson Beck figures to look more comfortable this week is the offensive player who wears the No. 1 — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Rosemy-Jacksaint has quietly become the Bulldogs’ go-to receiver at the “X” position this season with the transfer of Adonai Mitchell to Texas and Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas still learning the offense.

This is especially true as preseason All-SEC receiver Ladd McConkey deals with a back injury that forced him to miss the opening game and practice time this week.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!