NFL scouts taking notice of Carson Beck and his potential: ‘(He’s) playing elite-level football’

ATHENS — Carson Beck just had the most impressive performance of his Georgia career. He threw for 315 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in a 43-20 win over rival Florida.

He did without his top pass catcher in tight end Brock Bowers. That Beck played so well back in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., made the afternoon all the more special.

“Just kind of noticing, watching him talk to his family and friends after the game, watching how excited he is with them, and just kind of seeing those things, talking to him on the bus ride back, plane ride back. You just kind of gradually see somebody I guess kind of come back to just the reality,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “The reality is that he played an amazing game. But ultimately, that’s not the last game of the season. That’s not our end goal.”

Those in the NFL community have also really taken notice of how well Beck has played of late. Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Beck as the No. 50 overall prospect in his rankings and notes that with each game, Beck seems to be getting stronger.

“It is kind of strange that the quarterback of the No. 1 team in the country isn’t being widely talked about as an NFL prospect. But he should be,” Brugler wrote. “Beck (2,462 yards passing, 17 TDs) has been more productive than former Georgia QB (and Rams fourth-round pick) Stetson Bennett was at this point last season, and he is getting better with each game.

“Beck is on a trajectory to be an NFL starter.”

