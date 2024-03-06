NFL combine demonstrates the importance of the wide receiver position for Georgia Football

For as much rightful press as the 2021 Georgia defense has gotten, the Bulldogs also clearly had a loaded group of pass catchers on that championship offense.

The most recent NFL combine serves as a further reminder of that. Not just because Georgia had star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint going through drills. But former Bulldogs Jermaine Burton and AD Mitchell, who each made key plays in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 33-18 national championship win over Alabama, were also in Indianapolis.

All five players are almost certainly going to be taken in next month’s NFL draft. Bowers, Mitchell and McConkey have all generated first-round buzz.

Add in that six other players who caught passes that season for Georgia have already been NFL draft picks and you can see that Georgia had elite talent on both sides of the ball in that 2021 season.

