Next Generation: Georgia freshman Tyler Williams is the prototype for a future NFL first-round wide

The Tyler Williams recruiting story offered up some amazing storylines.

The 4-star WR is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 205 pounds on the Georgia football roster. He has the size, speed, length and ball skills to qualify as the prototype for what a future first-rounder looks like as a freshman.

“I chose Georgia because they really felt they could take my game to a whole another level and I was really excited by that,” Williams said back on September 27 on the day he chose UGA.

Williams was the highest-rated WR signee for the Bulldogs since 2020. That was the class that brought in three top 75 overall national prospects with Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith.

Smith came from the same Lakeland High School program Williams played for. He hosted Williams on visits a few times in Athens.

“When it came down to it, I was looking at how he transitioned from high school to now,” Williams said of Smith. “He’s a totally different receiver. His route running is way better. He’s bigger and stronger and faster. That was a big part of my decision. He and I are the same. We are fast receivers, but we really weren’t really efficient in our games and our craft and now we are. When it came down to looking at his progression in him from when coach [Bryan McClendon] got there to now, he progressed a lot.”