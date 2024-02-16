New-look Georgia baseball opens season on Friday, ready to ‘push the throttle’

ATHENS — It’s a whole new game for Georgia baseball this season with a new-look Bulldogs team opening play on Friday.

First pitch for Georgia’s home game against UNC Asheville is scheduled for 3:02 p.m. on Friday at historic Foley Field (Stream SEC-Plus) with the series running through Saturday (3:02 p.m.) and Sunday (1:02 p.m.)

“We’re tired of playing each other,” said first-year coach Wes Johnson, who was hired to replace long-time coach Scott Stricklin as the Bulldogs’ head coach after the team’s 29-27 season in 2023. “We’re excited, guys are ready to go.”

Preseason Player of the Year Candidate Charlie Condon is back at the heart of the order for Georgia, but there are 18 transfers and 10 incoming freshmen in the dugout along with the 17 returning letter winners.

Condon, the consensus National Freshman of the Year last season and a projected first-round Major League Baseball pick, made it clear there’s a new attitude in the dugout.

