New impact players at Georgia players looking bigger, faster, quicker and longer

ATHENS — It was only the second day of practice, but Kirby Smart was already in midseason form on Thursday.

“I’m trying to find out who can get off the snap!” Smart yelled into his microphone during drill work, pushing his Georgia football team to perform at peak levels.

The Bulldogs may be the preseason No. 1 team once again, but like most every other program they are dealing with major turnover on account of the transfer portal along with natural attrition.

Georgia had 17 players exit the program via the portal that are either at or headed for other FBS schools, including five that will be playing for other SEC programs.

