New Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi impressing early

ATHENS — Georgia incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi has already impressed some of his veteran teammates.

UGA defensive lineman Warren Brinson was talking up the new quarterback on a recent Players Lounge Installment, sharing how he scorched the first-team defense with a big-time throw in practice.

“He was running away from his throwing arm, flicked it to the back corner of the end zone,” Brinson said, sharing a study. “London (Humphreys) caught the ball, we looked at that throw, we probably watched it five times.”

Brinson, a veteran who had 2 sacks and 3 tackles-for-loss last season, said not even he could intimidate the young player.

“He was cool,” Brinson said. “I was in his face talking shit to him before the plays, that didn’t even faze him.”

It probably helps that Kirby Smart says Georgia quarterbacks do not get hit in practices - at least not intentionally.

Puglisi will enter spring camp as the No. 3 quarterback behind Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton.

The Bulldogs reportedly had UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava committed for a day before the freshman flipped to USC.

One month earlier, Georgia long-time commit Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska just before the early signing day.

Coach Kirby Smart has said he would like to have four scholarship quarterbacks on his roster.

Brinson, who recently confirmed he will return for another season at UGA, made it clear that Puglisi held his own and made a good impression early.

“He was making those throws against the starters in bowl practice,” Brinson said. “He’s nice.”

Read more at DawgNation.com