ATHENS – Dakota Leffew’s explosive first half helped Georgia basketball put Texas Southern behind early in a breezy Sunday win, 92-64.

The 28-point difference is UGA’s largest margin of victory in the Mike White era.

Leffew dropped 16 of his 23 points in the first half to take lead that the Bulldogs never surrendered at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Hampton, Ga., native tied Asa Newell for Georgia’s highest-scoring half this season.

