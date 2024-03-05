College

New ESPN NFL mock draft has Jim Harbaugh taking 2 Georgia football standouts

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgias game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

During his final season at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh put in a “beat Georgia” period during team practice.

Now, he seems poised to add two Bulldogs to his new team. ESPN’s Jordan Reid put out a two-round NFL mock draft following the NFL combine.

The first Bulldog off the board is Brock Bowers, who Reid has the Chargers taking with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Los Angeles acquires the pick after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

“Bowers would give Justin Herbert a top-tier receiving option,” Reid said. “He’s a mismatch all over the field with great run-after-catch ability, and he could be a real focal point of the L.A. offense going forward.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!