New ESPN NFL mock draft has Jim Harbaugh taking 2 Georgia football standouts

During his final season at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh put in a “beat Georgia” period during team practice.

Now, he seems poised to add two Bulldogs to his new team. ESPN’s Jordan Reid put out a two-round NFL mock draft following the NFL combine.

The first Bulldog off the board is Brock Bowers, who Reid has the Chargers taking with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Los Angeles acquires the pick after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

“Bowers would give Justin Herbert a top-tier receiving option,” Reid said. “He’s a mismatch all over the field with great run-after-catch ability, and he could be a real focal point of the L.A. offense going forward.”

