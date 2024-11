ATHENS — Georgia could be on the verge of getting a key wide receiver back as the Bulldogs gear up for a potential College Football Playoff run.

The University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office cleared Young according to Young’s lawyer Kim Stephens.

Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald was the first to report the news, adding that Young was present at practice on Monday and in team meetings.

Stephens’ office put out a statement on the matter.

