Nation’s No. 6 OT Daniel Calhoun commits to Georgia

Alabama tried. Auburn tried. Texas and Tennessee really tried. Miami even tried. All of those power programs rolled up their sleeves to garner the commitment today from 4-star Walton High offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun.

Their efforts were noble and pronounced. The thing is that they were all a few years too late. Kirby Smart got Georgia in the door very way early on this one.

That’s something to bear in mind at this moment after Calhoun has shared his college football commitment decision. The top 100 overall prospect out of Walton High School is a ‘Dawg today.

That’s due to the fact that Smart told him could be a ‘Dawg if he wanted to approximately four years ago. It came when he got a call from Sean O’Sullivan. That was his former head coach when he was at Centennial. O’Sullivan deserves a large measure of appreciation for his role in shaping Calhoun into the player he is today.

