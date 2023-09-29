National media doesn’t see Georgia as the No. 1 team in college football entering Auburn game

ATHENS — Georgia hasn’t been the dominant team everyone assumed they would be through the first four games of the season.

Even Kirby Smart would admit that. He said as much following Georgia’s 49-21 win over UAB.

“We’ve played really dominant at times, sometimes against inferior opponents, and then we’ve had — our standard of defense here is so high,” Smart said. “That what we consider good play versus other people, it may be viewed different. We play against a good thrower and some good pass catchers, you’re going to give up some plays. You’ve got to accept that. It’s how you respond to that that’s more important.”

Georgia has won each of its first four games by double digits. But it has scored only two first-quarter touchdowns to this point and Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime against its lone Power 5 foe South Carolina.

It’s why some in the national media have moved Georgia off of its spot as the top team in college football. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked Georgia as the No. 2 unbeaten team in the sport, behind the Washington Huskies.

“The injury list remains long, and conference play begins in earnest with a trip to the SEC’s crown jewel chaos team, Auburn, but the Dawgs rank second because we all understand their ceiling, and they’re flashing just enough glimpses of it,” Connelly said.

Read more at DawgNation.com.