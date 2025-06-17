College

As national media continues to hype Elijah Griffin, what should expectations for the 5-star DL be?

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Elijah Griffin (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) during Georgia's annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart has tried his best to slow the hype building around freshman defensive tackle Elijah Griffin.

Yet the Georgia coach seems to have so far been unsuccessful in that regard, given how many people expect Griffin to make an immediate impact.

Chris Hummer of CBS Sports became the latest to extoll the freshman defensive tackle.

“Kirby Smart has done nothing but land five-star defensive linemen since showing up in Athens,” Hummer wrote in a story identifying the top freshmen for the upcoming season.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!