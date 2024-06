Carson Beck had a very good first season for Georgia as the team’s starting quarterback.

But what if, as a returning quarterback, Beck was even better in 2024?

Multiple members of the national media have wondered recently what an improved version of Beck would look like in the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy said that version of Beck could well be the best quarterback in the country on a recent version of the Always College Football podcast.

