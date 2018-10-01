Listen Live
College
Nation’s No. 3 safety Lewis Cine breaks down his UGA official visit
Close

Nation’s No. 3 safety Lewis Cine breaks down his UGA official visit

Nation’s No. 3 safety Lewis Cine breaks down his UGA official visit

Nation’s No. 3 safety Lewis Cine breaks down his UGA official visit

By: Jeff Sentell DawgNation
Lewis Cine-UGA recruiting-UGA football-Georgia recruiting

Want to attack every day  with the latest UGA football recruiting info?  That’s what the Intel brings at least four days a week. This play sheet offers up a report on the just-completed official visit made by major UGA target Lewis Cine

Lewis Cine visited UGA over the weekend. It marked his third trip to campus and his first time inside Sanford Stadium for a regular season game.

His previous trips had been to G-Day and to the West End Zone expansion “reveal” in late July.

Lewis Cine-UGA recruiting-UGA football-Georgia recruiting
Lewis Cine said he ate so much on his official visit that he probably gained five pounds up to 195. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Those went well. How did this recent visit go? He said it surpassed every expectation he had coming in.

“The visit went great overall,” Cine said on Monday. “First class hospitality. Great football. It was hot. Very hot. But I definitely enjoyed it.”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Tex.) rates as the nation’s No. 3 prospect for his position. That will also slot him as the nation’s No. 59 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings.

If you are just getting up to speed with Cine, please check out the following:

There was one big takeaway point he shared about Georgia after his visit. It was something that was relayed to him by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker. If he chose the Bulldogs, Cine feels he can play a role that combines some of the best elements of what both J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte III did.

It will just come from a much larger frame. But that wasn’t what stands out to Tucker about Cine.

“He likes the way I play,” Cine said. “But what coach Tucker really said to me was that he kind of liked the way I carried myself. That’s one thing he really pointed out. He said I had the skill, the talent and the size. I have the speed but he loves the way I carry myself. I’m not cocky. I don’t talk too much. Come gameday and practice day, I just come to work. He said a lot of the recruits he has met don’t carry themselves the same way that I do.”

The biggest selling point for UGA with Lewis Cine

The subject heading for this specific sub-category of this blog is self-explanatory. So we will get to that matter in short order. He did NOT figure out what the major selling point he liked about UGA over the weekend.

Lewis Cine-UGA recruiting-UGA football-Georgia recruiting
Cine stood tall on the sidelines prior to the UT game on Saturday. He has a nice blend of size, length and physicality for the safety position. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Cine already knew that heading into his official this weekend. His answer? The coaching staff.

“I really have a great relationship with the coaching staff down there,” Cine said. “Great relationship with coach [Mel] Tucker. Everyone really. I would say overall that 1) I’ve created a great relationship with them and; 2) I think in my opinion their scheme and how I would fit in there is [important.] I am very physical. My playing style I think I would fit in there perfectly fine. In their defense, when I talk to them they show me a lot of spots where I would be able to play and show how versatile I am.”

But it wasn’t entirely directed toward Kirby Smart and Tucker. His answer will go deeper than that.

A lot deeper. That traces to two young coaches-in-training who both used to play safety at Georgia.

The young UGA staffers have really impressed Lewis Cine

Smart and Tucker make millions of dollars to do what they do. The life’s blood of the program is the recruiting effort. When asked about his approach and ideals Smart often mentions the secret sauce is getting the best players.

Nick Williams-UGA football-Georgia football
Georgia student assistant Nick Williams (left) and Baccari Rambo (right) have really made an impression on Lewis Cine during his recruitment when they have met one another on campus. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Smart and Tucker should recruit like they hold black belts in that discipline. Yet oddly enough, some of the most stirring comments from Cine complimented a pair of lower-tier analysts on the staff.

They were specific to student assistant (defense) Nick Williams and graduate assistant Bacarri Rambo (defense) and what they do for the program. Those two, both former safeties at UGA over the last decade, have left a strong impression on Cine when they meet him on campus.

“Nick is going to work man,” Cine said. “I’m telling you if Nick doesn’t get promoted [to an on-field assistant coach position] something is wrong. Something has to be wrong. Because Nick really goes to work. I talk to Nick and he wants to make it somewhere. Move up the ranks. Really make it somewhere in this college game and this coaching thing. The thing is Nick will be recruiting his tail off and that’s what I like about Nick. You can tell he cares and that all of this means a great deal to him.”

Then there’s Rambo. Rambo excelled at Georgia. He was even a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins. He spent four years in the NFL.

Rambo was even an All-American in Athens. He’s now a graduate assistant who just happens to still rank as the co-leader for career interceptions (16) as a Bulldog.

Lewis Cine-UGA recruiting-UGA football-Georgia recruiting
Lewis Cine moved from Boston to Texas to pick up some elite-level coaching and show he could play in the Deep South. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

“Rambo is more of a chill relax guy,” Cine said. “Calm. Laid back. Rambo doesn’t have the energy that Nick has but Rambo is just a straight-forward guy and keep it real with you.”

Those two gentlemen can speak from experience about what it is like to play on the back end between the hedges in Sanford Stadium.

“The first thing Rambo asked me was who do I put my game after?” Cine said.

Sean Taylor was the reply.

“He said ‘Well, bro this is the perfect spot because I can develop you into becoming a great player like him’ and the one thing he said is that he had the most picks at Georgia and he wants me to break it.”

The Hurry-Up: Lewis Cine official visit edition

Lewis Cine-UGA recruiting-UGA football-Georgia recruiting
Lewis Cine will likely make his college decision known in less than 10 days. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

There’s a new segment on our DawgNation “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special where we try to answer as many questions from viewers as we can in five minutes.

That show airs at 3 p.m. every Wednesday on the DawgNation Facebook page. 

In the spirit of that, we’ll try to cover several easy topics with Cine regarding his official visit.

  • What he wished he could have put on his IG or Snapchat feed: He got it all. His favorite clip was the “smoke” that enveloped the Bulldogs as they took the field from the west end zone.
  • What did the commits tell him: They didn’t lean on him, but he spoke at length with Rian “Trouble” Davis and 5-star RB commit John Emery, Jr.
  • Did the fans notice him: “They did,” he said. “They just said Commit to the G.”
  • The best thing he ate: “I ate a lot of chicken and a lot of wings.”
  • Favorite part of gameday in Athens: The game itself. That would include “The DawgWalk.”
  • Favorite UGA tradition he learned about: The various chants he picked up in the stadium.
  • What Kirby Smart said: “Georgia is not for everyone,” he said. “The one thing is he is going to love me. But also he is going to coach me hard and will want to bring out the absolute best in me. That’s the one thing he kept ‘100’ at all times with me.”
  • What he learned from the players: J.R. Reed shared a lot of information with him. “Just a smart safety. He’s really a leader in the secondary. I had to talk to him. Ask him about the defense. Chop it up about everything. The campus life and all that.”
  • Funniest moment: There wasn’t really one.
  • Something that surprised him: The crowd. “If you are an away team, it is really tough. The crowd is really engaged in the game.”
  • Did he meet Herschel Walker: “I did. I took a picture with him. He’s in great shape man. Makes no sense for him to look that good at his age.”
  • Did he meet Ric Flair: No.
  • What did his Dad learn about UGA?:
  • Biggest remaining question about the potential fit in Athens: He covered them all.
  • What did his father Andre Cine say about that OV: “After the visit, he just told me that he really really liked that visit,” Lewis Cine said about his father’s review. “I wish to go back one day. That’s what he said.”

The competition for Lewis Cine as it stands now

Cine will commit approximately 10 days from not, if not sooner. Which teams are still in it? What does the competition look like here?

Lewis Cine-UGA recruiting-UGA football-Georgia recruiting
Lewis Cine sat next to his Cedar Hill teammate and 2021 QB target Shedeur Sanders at the Tennessee game on Saturday. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

He’s now been to Texas and UGA three times each. The senior safety also took officials to Michigan, Penn State and Texas. His final official will be to Florida next weekend. The Nittany Lions also loom large given his roots growing up in Boston.

Cine moved to Texas from Massachusetts to play for Trinity Christian and get coached up by some NFL veterans, including Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. It seems like both Penn State and UGA have been recruiting Cine consistently the hardest dating back to March and April.

He was asked to break down the major selling points for each school.

Michigan

  • “Michigan is getting some dogs for commits but you already know me,” he said. “I don’t follow the group. But one thing I do like about Michigan is the schemes that Don Brown makes up will put you a physical player like myself to make plays and really go all-out physical on an opposing team and the person across from me.”
  • “Plus the other side with Michigan is when a football player doesn’t want to pursue the league afterward or just wants to get a great job after college they can do that. The alumni base there is really huge.”

Penn State

  • “I still hear from them on a daily basis,” Cine said. “A text here and there. I think in a way they feel like yeah these Southern schools are really putting the pressure (on me) so they have to do a little more.”
  • “Penn State is close to Boston. It would be great to be closer to what I am used to. I like proving things to people. I like proving people wrong. For example, when I was up north a lot of recruiters or coaches were saying he is a Northern kid or this-and-that and they don’t really play any competition. I said ‘Okay’ and came down South and definitely proved all of them wrong [in Texas] with my first game and making 26 tackles.”
  • “I’m still keeping that going … I just like proving people wrong. I feel that if I go to Penn State I would also be proving something to people that think ‘Yeah Big 10 is good and all’ but I would say they also overlook Penn State and the entire Big 10 in general.”

Texas

  • “The lifestyle down there,” he said. “Laid-back. Cool. Chill but also it is really big-time and you can’t go wrong living in Austin and playing football there. You are getting a world-class education plus business down there is booming. That will only put me in the best place there for life after football.

Florida

  • “Florida did have a late entry [to his decision] but they said once I visit that I will really get the feel for the whole swamp life and the whole Florida game in a way. That’s one thing I am looking forward to seeing.”

What’s next for Lewis Cine? 

It is also worth noting that both LSU and Oklahoma have also started to contact him frequently of late. The Tigers also recently extended a scholarship offer late last month.

Cine plans to take his official to Florida this weekend. That will start on Friday. He will take that two-day visit and then come home. It would not be surprising to see him share his commitment approximately two days later.

He plans to release his decision through the same company that produced the video for Demetris Robertson. That would be Alabama-based Chimin’ In Media.

 

Miss any Intel? The DawgNation recruiting archive will get you up to speed just as fast as former Georgia All-American LB Roquan Smith found the ball after the snap.

The post Nation’s No. 3 safety Lewis Cine breaks down his UGA official visit appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Braves surprise local high school baseball team with playoff tickets
    Braves surprise local high school baseball team with playoff tickets
    A Cobb County high school baseball team got a big surprise -- and it's all thanks to the Atlanta Braves. Brave's relief pitcher Chad Sobotka went to Campbell High School on Monday and delivered playoff tickets to the team. The Braves and Major League Baseball surprised the students with tickets to the first home postseason game at SunTrust Park. Watch the moment when the students learn they're going to the game, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The NLDS begins Thursday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.   Not having home field advantage in the NLDS was a mild disappointment for a Braves team that was a surprising, resounding success under manager Brian Snitker. Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will be with the Braves every step of the way. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE reports from Los Angeles all week! The Braves had lost 90-plus games in three straight seasons in a rebuild that was expected to see them need at least another season to contend for a playoff spot. Freeman, Markakis and NL rookie of the year contender Ronald Acuna Jr. instead helped them become the first NL team to win 90 games (90-72) after three successive seasons of 90-plus losses. 'I'm happy for all the guys in there that endured all that,' Snitker said. Snitker said he would meet with the coaching staff and other members of the organization Monday to determine the 25-man playoff roster. Shortstop Dansby Swanson's sore left wrist 
  • 5 weeks out, Trump optimistic about GOP election chances
    5 weeks out, Trump optimistic about GOP election chances
    With Republicans playing defense in a number of races in Congress, President Donald Trump on Monday sounded a note of optimism about GOP chances to hold control of the U.S. House and Senate, saying he believes his party’s candidates will be rewarded at the ballot box for an improving national economy. “I think we’re going to do well, although history is not on our side,” the President told reporters in the White House Rose Garden, referring to losses which normally hit the party of the President in a mid-term election, with 1994 and 2010 prime examples of those major swings in Congress. “Generally whoever holds the White House doesn’t do well in the mid-terms, but the difference is that we have the greatest economy in the history of our country,” the President said. Where do we stand five weeks from Election Day? 1. The President tries to stoke GOP turnout. With campaign rallies this week in four states – Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota and Kansas, President Trump is doing his best to get Republicans to turn out in November. The problem for the GOP has been obvious in a series of special elections over the past year – Democrats are turning out in higher numbers, while some Republican voters are taking a pass. Mr. Trump is trying to argue that voters should just imagine that he is on the ballot, because if the Republicans lose control of either the House or Senate – or both – then life will be much different for the President in 2019. That message was being sent out last night by Fox News in Tennessee. 'Encouraging high voter turnout here in rural and conservative east Tennessee is going to be…a crucial strategy for the Republican Party, and Mr. Trump's visit is a major part of that tonight.' — @jonathanserrie reports live from tonight's @POTUS rally https://t.co/NC6uo1KRJa pic.twitter.com/Y9GvKGlnTu — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2018 2. It’s not all bad news for Republicans. Before we get down into the numbers in the House and Senate, there is polling which shows some bright spots in certain races for the GOP. Republicans hope they can defeat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota. A new poll out on Monday showed Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) continues to be one of the most endangered Democrats running for re-election, and the campaign arm of Senate Republicans was busy sending out that Garden State message. Dear reporters who won't take the #NJSen race seriously but want to write another profile piece on @BetoORourke skateboarding thru a Whataburger parking lot. ICYMI –> 45% Menendez 43% Hugin https://t.co/xE12elWpnM — Katie Martin (@KtMartin17) October 1, 2018 3. Some evidence of ticket splitting. New Jersey is a good example of polling that shows voters maybe thinking about splitting their ballots. While Menendez might be in trouble for his re-election bid, a series of polls in House races in New Jersey have had very good news for Democrats, as a series of GOP seats in New Jersey seem to be in jeopardy for Republicans. There’s also been polling evidence of Democrats doing better in races for Senate in Ohio and Tennessee, while Republicans have the edge in those same states in races for Governor. Ohio might be the best example, where Sen. Sherrod Brown was a big target for the GOP – but right now, he seems to be in very good shape for November. New Ipsos-Reuters poll out this morning shows Mike DeWine and Rich Cordray in a virtual tie in the Ohio governor’s race, with DeWine at 45 percent and Cordray at 44 percent. Sherrod Brown leads Jim Renacci 50 percent to 39 percent. — Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz) September 26, 2018 4. What about voter enthusiasm? Every election is about turnout, but it’s also about the underlying energy which spurs that turnout. Democratic strategists and pollsters believe they have the edge in that category, no matter numbers which show some recent gains for the GOP. In five weeks, everything might seem a lot clearer when the numbers roll in on Election Night. For now, Democrats have a lot of high hopes for wins in the House and Senate. Here’s their take. Read this study thoroughly because the GOP is trying to spin that enthusiasm is on the rise for their voters. In reality, compared to 2014 enthusiasm for their voters is up just 7 points. Among Dems it is up 31 points. Yes, your read that correctly https://t.co/SD3vdFSLjE — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) September 29, 2018 5. Can Democrats really win the Senate? The answer is, of course Democrats can win the Senate. But will they? That’s a different kind of question. Sometimes what happens near Election Day is that a series of tight races all seem to fall the right way for one party. My father always talks about how that happened in 1958, in favor of Democrats. We saw it happen in 1980 for the Republicans in the Senate. If there is a “Blue Wave,” that would tend to help push a few races over the top – but if the President can find a few states to interrupt that type of momentum, it might be the key to keeping the Senate in GOP hands. Right now it’s 51-49, the barest of majorities – but Democrats need to have a lot of races go their way. One of those is in Nevada, where a new poll showed GOP Sen. Dean Heller trailing. CNN describes Rosen’s 4-point lead over Heller in the NV Senate race as “razor-thin.” It isn’t if you consider the state’s political bent and the midterm dynamic. If Rosen really is up by 4 points, Heller needs to change the trajectory of the race quickly. Or this race is over. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) October 2, 2018 6. Can Republicans hold on to the House? Of course the GOP can stay in power – but there sure are an awful lot of Republican seats which are toss ups right now. A quick look at the Real Clear Politics rundown on the U.S. House shows you all you need to know at this point. Just look at the graphic below, and you see how many “Red” House seats are in the toss up category – 38 Republican and 2 Democratic. That’s all you need to know. 38 GOP toss ups. 2 Democratic toss ups. That immediately tells you that Republicans are on the defensive. But, being on the defensive five weeks before Election Day doesn’t mean you lose all those seats. Voters tend to “come home” to their party as Election Day nears, making the judgment of independents all the more important in a year like 2018. 7. Why should you believe the polls? The President argued on Monday that he doesn’t believe some polls which show Republicans behind in certain races. And actually, that could be an issue for the GOP in some areas, where people think the polls showing tough times for Republicans are ‘fake news.’ “I see polls that I know are false, having to do with certain of the races,” the President said in the White House Rose Garden. The experts who closely follow House and Senate elections definitely see an edge to the Democrats in the House, and maybe an edge to the GOP in the Senate. But in the House, there are growing warning signs where the GOP is deciding not to spend money to help certain incumbent lawmakers. That is never a good signal, especially at the start of October. If Rs are really abandoning their own incumbents in *Trump* districts like #IA01 &amp; #MI08, you know it's getting ugly. Likeliest Dem gain now more like 25-40 seats. https://t.co/Aroz62WvJw — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 28, 2018 The current make up of the House is 240 Republicans to 195 Democrats (that includes the 6 vacant House seats, assigning them the party of the person who most recently held the seat). Those numbers mean Democrats need to win a net gain of 23 seats to get to 218 and a majority in the House. Republicans can lose one seat in the Senate, and still maintain a majority, with the tie-breaking vote of the Vice President. Five weeks to go.
  • Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: Death toll passes 1,200, could rise
    Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: Death toll passes 1,200, could rise
    A tsunami triggered by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake has left hundreds of people dead in several coastal towns in Indonesia, including the hard hit town of Palu on the island of Sulawesi. >> Read more trending news  More than 1,200 people were killed when they were either swept away by the powerful tsunami or died from injuries sustained in the massive earthquake. Indonesian authorities expect the death toll to continue rising as rubble is cleared away in the devastated towns. Here are the latest updates: Update 3:19 a.m. EDT Oct. 2: At least 1,234 people have died after an earthquake and tsunami struck Indonesia, the nation’s disaster agency said Tuesday. The agency said 799 people were severely hurt. The Associated Press reported that the death toll will likely rise when numbers from Sigi and Balaroa are released. Read more here. Update 3:22 a.m. EDT Oct. 1: At least 844 people have died after an earthquake and tsunami struck Indonesia, officials said Monday. The death toll climbed slightly from earlier reports. Read more here. Update 11:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 30: Indonesian officials are calling for international help in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake and tsunami. 'We are trying our best. Time is so important here to save people,' the head of the national search and rescue team, Muhammad Syaugi, said, according to the Associated Press. 'Heavy equipment is on the way,' he said as government officials welcomed any outside help that might be available. The number of people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings is unknown, but rescuers reported that the cries of victims that were heard during rescue operations Saturday had gone silent by Sunday. >> Related: Photos: Destruction in Indonesia in aftermath of earthquake and tsunami More than 830 people were killed in the disaster and that number is expected to continue rising, according to government officials. Update﻿ 7:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 30: Rescuers and emergency teams desperately searched Sunday for survivors of the earthquake and tsunami who may be buried under debris and rubble, but they’re having a difficult time getting heavy equipment to help search through collapsed buildings, according to The Associated Press. Voices were heard under the ruins of an eight-story hotel in Palu Saturday and a 25-year-old woman was pulled out alive from the wreckage, the AP reported. By Sunday afternoon the voices had gone silent. Authorities estimated as many as 50 people could have been trapped inside. Indonesian President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo toured the devastated town of Palu on Sunday and said a shortage of heavy equipment was preventing rescuers from reaching survivors. 'There are many challenges,' Jokowi said. 'We have to do many things soon, but conditions do not allow us to do so.' Indonesian officials also said they were planning a mass burial of at least 300 people. A disaster official said the burial needed to happen soon for “health and religious reasons.” Most of the residents of Palu are Muslims. Harrowing video of the tsunami rolling in Friday shows people unaware of the danger driving down a coastal road or walking in front of their hotel. Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 30: Indonesia’s disaster agency said at least 832 people were confirmed dead in the earthquake and tsunami, The Associated Press reported. “The death toll is believed to be still increasing, since many bodies were still under the wreckage, while many have not been reached,” disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. The U.S. Department of State issued a statement on the disaster Sunday: “The United States conveys its condolences and support to all of those in Indonesia affected by the earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi on September 28. U.S. Mission Indonesia is closely monitoring the situation, and has not received reports of U.S. citizens affected. The United States and Indonesia are Strategic Partners and friends, and we stand ready to assist in the relief effort.” The statement comes after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that thoughts and prayers are with the people of the country. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Indonesia following the Sept. 28 earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi,” Pompeo tweeted. “@usembassyjkt is closely monitoring the situation and we stand ready to assist as needed.” Original report: A tsunami triggered by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake caused the death toll on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi to rise to 384, Reuters reported Saturday. The Jakarta Post reported the central Sulawesi city of Palu took the full brunt of the tsunami.  Strong aftershocks rocked the island, and waves up to 18 feet swept through Palu, a tourist city on Sulawesi, located east of Borneo. “When the (tsunami) threat arose yesterday, people were still doing their activities on the beach and did not immediately run, and they became victims,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB, said in a news briefing in Jakarta. Palu was preparing for a beach festival Friday night when the tsunami hit, Reuters reported. The city of more than 380,000 residents is built around a narrow bay, which officials said magnified the force of the tsunami as the waters poured into the inlet, News.com.au reported. Thousands of buildings in Palu either collapsed or were swept away by the tsunami’s waters, CNN reported, leaving scores trapped in the debris, sleeping outdoors or severely wounded. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Florida man charged with practicing unlicensed dentistry for making grills
    Florida man charged with practicing unlicensed dentistry for making grills
    A 26-year-old Florida man was arrested Friday on charges of practicing dentistry without a license, the Leesburg Police Department said. >> Watch the news report here Investigators said Allen Turner had been making custom molds for dental grills at his home. Turner told WFTV on Monday that he was unaware that what he was doing was illegal and that he considers himself more of a jeweler. He said a Florida Department of Health investigator and a police officer visited his home to order him to stop doing the work and he obeyed them. >> On WFTV.com: Overdoses lead Ocala police to alleged drug house that had drive-thru window, authorities say 'I see a lot of people doing it,' Turner said. '(I) never figured you need a license for it.' Police said they discovered multiple drills, cutting tools and other equipment at his home. 'I think people make assumptions when things are just cosmetic in nature – that it doesn't necessarily require licensing,' Leesburg police Lt. Joe Iozzi said. >> Read more trending news  Turner said he was fined $1,000 and was arrested several weeks later, once the state attorney's office chose to file charges against him. He said business had been good thanks to Facebook. 'This is big in the hip-hop industry,' Turner said. He said he would charge customers several hundred dollars apiece, but he has chosen to call it quits. 'I don't want to do it no more, man,' Turner said. 'I don't want no parts of it. None at all. None at all, man.' Turner was released from the Lake County Jail after paying bail. He has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 22.
  • Dominant debut for No. 1 pick Ayton in Suns' exhibition game
    Dominant debut for No. 1 pick Ayton in Suns' exhibition game
    Deandre Ayton might be the NBA's next great man in the middle. The No. 1 pick had a dominant debut Monday night, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Phoenix Suns' 106-102 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The exhibition opener for both teams featured the top two picks in the most recent draft. Marvin Bagley III of Duke came off the Sacramento bench for seven points in 25 minutes. Ayton — Bagley's one-time high school teammate — looks a little more NBA-ready. The former Arizona star leaped high for alley-oop and showed off a nice touch with a hook, finishing 9 for 16 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Joel Embiid, perhaps the league's top current big man, matched up Monday with another top-10 center from the draft, Orlando's Mo Bamba. Embiid kept Philadelphia unbeaten with 21 points in the 76ers' final game before they head to China for a pair of games against Dallas. KINGS 106, SUNS 102 Yogi Ferrell had 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento. Josh Jackson added 17 points and six assists for Phoenix, and TJ Warren scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Ayton missed his final four field-goal attempts and went 2 of 4 from the line with an offensive foul in the final minute. KINGS: Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Kosta Koufos (hamstring), Iman Shumpert (calf) and Nemanja Bjelica (knee) did not play. ... Harry Giles III, who missed all of last season after being selected 20th overall in the 2017 draft, scored 14 points. ... Bagley shot 2 for 7 and grabbed two rebounds. SUNS: Mikal Bridges, the 10th overall selection in June's draft, was scoreless with one rebound in 12 minutes. ... Devin Booker, who had surgery on his right hand last month, did not play. He is expected to miss all of the preseason but expects to be ready for the start of the regular season. UP NEXT: The Kings (1-0) travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Thursday. ... Phoenix (0-1) will play host to the New Zealand Breakers on Wednesday. 76ERS 120, MAGIC 114 Joel Embiid had 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in 22 minutes. Ben Simmons added nine points, five rebounds, seven assist, two steals and a block. Furkan Korkmaz made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc, and finished with 18 points in 18 minutes for the 76ers. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 20 points and blocked two shots. Terrence Ross hit three 3s and finished with 13 points and three steals. 76ERS: Markelle Fultz, the top pick in the 2017 draft who missed 68 games last season, had 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. ... Jerryd Bayless did not play after suffering a sprained knee during practice Sunday. He'll be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks. Wilson Chandler, who strained his hamstring in Friday's preseason opener, did not play. MAGIC: D.J. Augustine and Mo Bamba, the No. 6 overall selection in June's draft, scored 12 points apiece. Augustine hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and had six assists. ... Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points and Aaron Gordon added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. UP NEXT: The 76ers (2-0) play Dallas in Shanghai on Friday. ... Orlando (0-1) returns home to play Flamengo. KNICKS 124, WIZARDS 121, OT Rookie Kevin Knox had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Knicks' preseason opener. The No. 9 pick in the draft started and added three assists and two steals in 26 minutes. Lance Thomas scored 12 points. John Wall played just 9 ½ minutes of Washington's exhibition opener, scoring six points. Bradley Beal had 11, but shot just 3 for 12 in 22 minutes. KNICKS: Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, now coaching Georgetown, spoke to Knicks players earlier Monday. ... Damyean Dotson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, making all three shots, including two 3-pointers. ... Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11 points. ... Second-round pick Mitchell Robinson, who didn't play in college last season, had six points and seven rebounds. ... Rookie Allonzo Trier, signed to a two-way contract, had 13 points. ... Courtney Lee sat out with a strained neck. WIZARDS: Dwight Howard remained out with a back injury that has sidelined him since training camp began. ... Kelly Oubre Jr. led Washington with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. ... Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 points. ... Markieff Morris was ejected after exchanging words with Mitchell. ... Austin Rivers had seven points off the bench in his first game with the Wizards. ... Jordan McRae was 4 for 4 for nine points in OT. UP NEXT: The Knicks visit Brooklyn on Wednesday. Washington (0-1) hosts Miami on Friday. PELICANS 116, HAWKS 102 DeAndre' Bembry had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists and John Collins scored 18 points for Atlanta. Rookie Trae Young had 11 points and eight assists, but was just 5-of-16 shooting. Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 17 minutes, and Jrue Holiday hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points. Julius Randle had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. PELICANS: Jahlil Okafor (ankle), Darius Miller (biceps), Nikola Mirotic (Achilles) and Alexis Ajinca (quadriceps) did not play. ... New Orleans shot just 36.5 percent (38 of 104) from the field, including 8 of 39 (20.5 percent) from behind the arc. HAWKS: Justin Anderson (leg) Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Daniel Hamilton (rotator cuff) and Omari Spellman did not play. ... Alex Poythress had 13 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes. ... Tyler Dorsey scored 11 points. UP NEXT: The Pelicans (0-2) travel to New York to play the Knicks on Friday. ... Atlanta (1-0) plays the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday.
  • Las Vegas shooting: Victims remembered on 1-year anniversary of Route 91 Harvest festival 
    Las Vegas shooting: Victims remembered on 1-year anniversary of Route 91 Harvest festival 
    It has been one year since 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. >> PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting victims remembered 1 year after massacre Mourners marked the solemn occasion Monday with tributes to the victims.  Here are the latest updates: Update 10:02 p.m. PDT Oct. 1: The Las Vegas Strip went dark at 10 p.m. local time Monday to remember the victims during a moment of silence, The Associated Press reported. The names of the victims also were being read at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, KVVU reported. >> Click here to watch Original report: It has been one year since 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. And to mark the solemn occasion, country radio stations across the nation, as well as all radio stations in Nevada, held a moment of silence at 1:05 p.m. EDT Monday, Rolling Stone reported. >> Read more trending news  Jason Aldean returned to the city last week for a tribute to the city’s emergency responders.  To honor those who rushed into danger, Aldean said, “On behalf of myself and my family and the country music community, I want to say thank you to the city of Las Vegas for your courage, strength and kindness. Tonight we are all proud to be Vegas strong,” Rolling Stone reported. After his comments, Aldean took the stage for his first full show in Las Vegas since last year’s massacre.  He also reached out to followers on Twitter Monday. Aldean was on stage, playing in front of a crowd of about 22,000 people when a gunman opened fire, Newsweek reported. The Las Vegas Strip will also go dark at 10 p.m. local time Monday to remember the victims during a moment of silence, The Associated Press reported. The names of the victims will then be read at a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, KVVU reported.
