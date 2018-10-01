Nation’s No. 3 safety Lewis Cine breaks down his UGA official visit

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings at least four days a week. This play sheet offers up a report on the just-completed official visit made by major UGA target Lewis Cine.

Lewis Cine visited UGA over the weekend. It marked his third trip to campus and his first time inside Sanford Stadium for a regular season game.

His previous trips had been to G-Day and to the West End Zone expansion “reveal” in late July.

Those went well. How did this recent visit go? He said it surpassed every expectation he had coming in.

“The visit went great overall,” Cine said on Monday. “First class hospitality. Great football. It was hot. Very hot. But I definitely enjoyed it.”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Tex.) rates as the nation’s No. 3 prospect for his position. That will also slot him as the nation’s No. 59 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings.

If you are just getting up to speed with Cine, please check out the following:

There was one big takeaway point he shared about Georgia after his visit. It was something that was relayed to him by Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker. If he chose the Bulldogs, Cine feels he can play a role that combines some of the best elements of what both J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte III did.

It will just come from a much larger frame. But that wasn’t what stands out to Tucker about Cine.

“He likes the way I play,” Cine said. “But what coach Tucker really said to me was that he kind of liked the way I carried myself. That’s one thing he really pointed out. He said I had the skill, the talent and the size. I have the speed but he loves the way I carry myself. I’m not cocky. I don’t talk too much. Come gameday and practice day, I just come to work. He said a lot of the recruits he has met don’t carry themselves the same way that I do.”

The biggest selling point for UGA with Lewis Cine

The subject heading for this specific sub-category of this blog is self-explanatory. So we will get to that matter in short order. He did NOT figure out what the major selling point he liked about UGA over the weekend.

Cine already knew that heading into his official this weekend. His answer? The coaching staff.

“I really have a great relationship with the coaching staff down there,” Cine said. “Great relationship with coach [Mel] Tucker. Everyone really. I would say overall that 1) I’ve created a great relationship with them and; 2) I think in my opinion their scheme and how I would fit in there is [important.] I am very physical. My playing style I think I would fit in there perfectly fine. In their defense, when I talk to them they show me a lot of spots where I would be able to play and show how versatile I am.”

But it wasn’t entirely directed toward Kirby Smart and Tucker. His answer will go deeper than that.

A lot deeper. That traces to two young coaches-in-training who both used to play safety at Georgia.

The young UGA staffers have really impressed Lewis Cine

Smart and Tucker make millions of dollars to do what they do. The life’s blood of the program is the recruiting effort. When asked about his approach and ideals Smart often mentions the secret sauce is getting the best players.

Smart and Tucker should recruit like they hold black belts in that discipline. Yet oddly enough, some of the most stirring comments from Cine complimented a pair of lower-tier analysts on the staff.

They were specific to student assistant (defense) Nick Williams and graduate assistant Bacarri Rambo (defense) and what they do for the program. Those two, both former safeties at UGA over the last decade, have left a strong impression on Cine when they meet him on campus.

“Nick is going to work man,” Cine said. “I’m telling you if Nick doesn’t get promoted [to an on-field assistant coach position] something is wrong. Something has to be wrong. Because Nick really goes to work. I talk to Nick and he wants to make it somewhere. Move up the ranks. Really make it somewhere in this college game and this coaching thing. The thing is Nick will be recruiting his tail off and that’s what I like about Nick. You can tell he cares and that all of this means a great deal to him.”

Then there’s Rambo. Rambo excelled at Georgia. He was even a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft to the Washington Redskins. He spent four years in the NFL.

Rambo was even an All-American in Athens. He’s now a graduate assistant who just happens to still rank as the co-leader for career interceptions (16) as a Bulldog.

“Rambo is more of a chill relax guy,” Cine said. “Calm. Laid back. Rambo doesn’t have the energy that Nick has but Rambo is just a straight-forward guy and keep it real with you.”

Those two gentlemen can speak from experience about what it is like to play on the back end between the hedges in Sanford Stadium.

“The first thing Rambo asked me was who do I put my game after?” Cine said.

Sean Taylor was the reply.

“He said ‘Well, bro this is the perfect spot because I can develop you into becoming a great player like him’ and the one thing he said is that he had the most picks at Georgia and he wants me to break it.”

The Hurry-Up: Lewis Cine official visit edition

There's a new segment on our DawgNation "Before the Hedges" weekly recruiting special where we try to answer as many questions from viewers as we can in five minutes.

In the spirit of that, we'll try to cover several easy topics with Cine regarding his official visit.

In the spirit of that, we’ll try to cover several easy topics with Cine regarding his official visit.

What he wished he could have put on his IG or Snapchat feed : He got it all. His favorite clip was the “smoke” that enveloped the Bulldogs as they took the field from the west end zone.

: He got it all. His favorite clip was the “smoke” that enveloped the Bulldogs as they took the field from the west end zone. What did the commits tell him : They didn’t lean on him, but he spoke at length with Rian “Trouble” Davis and 5-star RB commit John Emery, Jr.

: They didn’t lean on him, but he spoke at length with Rian “Trouble” Davis and 5-star RB commit John Emery, Jr. Did the fans notice him : “They did,” he said. “They just said Commit to the G.”

: “They did,” he said. “They just said Commit to the G.” The best thing he ate : “I ate a lot of chicken and a lot of wings.”

: “I ate a lot of chicken and a lot of wings.” Favorite part of gameday in Athens: The game itself. That would include “The DawgWalk.”

The game itself. That would include “The DawgWalk.” Favorite UGA tradition he learned about : The various chants he picked up in the stadium.

: The various chants he picked up in the stadium. What Kirby Smart said : “Georgia is not for everyone,” he said. “The one thing is he is going to love me. But also he is going to coach me hard and will want to bring out the absolute best in me. That’s the one thing he kept ‘100’ at all times with me.”

: “Georgia is not for everyone,” he said. “The one thing is he is going to love me. But also he is going to coach me hard and will want to bring out the absolute best in me. That’s the one thing he kept ‘100’ at all times with me.” What he learned from the players : J.R. Reed shared a lot of information with him. “Just a smart safety. He’s really a leader in the secondary. I had to talk to him. Ask him about the defense. Chop it up about everything. The campus life and all that.”

: J.R. Reed shared a lot of information with him. “Just a smart safety. He’s really a leader in the secondary. I had to talk to him. Ask him about the defense. Chop it up about everything. The campus life and all that.” Funniest moment : There wasn’t really one.

: There wasn’t really one. Something that surprised him : The crowd. “If you are an away team, it is really tough. The crowd is really engaged in the game.”

: The crowd. “If you are an away team, it is really tough. The crowd is really engaged in the game.” Did he meet Herschel Walker : “I did. I took a picture with him. He’s in great shape man. Makes no sense for him to look that good at his age.”

: “I did. I took a picture with him. He’s in great shape man. Makes no sense for him to look that good at his age.” Did he meet Ric Flair : No.

: No. What did his Dad learn about UGA? :

: Biggest remaining question about the potential fit in Athens : He covered them all.

: He covered them all. What did his father Andre Cine say about that OV: “After the visit, he just told me that he really really liked that visit,” Lewis Cine said about his father’s review. “I wish to go back one day. That’s what he said.”

The competition for Lewis Cine as it stands now

Cine will commit approximately 10 days from not, if not sooner. Which teams are still in it? What does the competition look like here?

He’s now been to Texas and UGA three times each. The senior safety also took officials to Michigan, Penn State and Texas. His final official will be to Florida next weekend. The Nittany Lions also loom large given his roots growing up in Boston.

Cine moved to Texas from Massachusetts to play for Trinity Christian and get coached up by some NFL veterans, including Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. It seems like both Penn State and UGA have been recruiting Cine consistently the hardest dating back to March and April.

He was asked to break down the major selling points for each school.

Michigan

“Michigan is getting some dogs for commits but you already know me,” he said. “I don’t follow the group. But one thing I do like about Michigan is the schemes that Don Brown makes up will put you a physical player like myself to make plays and really go all-out physical on an opposing team and the person across from me.”

“Plus the other side with Michigan is when a football player doesn’t want to pursue the league afterward or just wants to get a great job after college they can do that. The alumni base there is really huge.”

Penn State

“I still hear from them on a daily basis,” Cine said. “A text here and there. I think in a way they feel like yeah these Southern schools are really putting the pressure (on me) so they have to do a little more.”

“Penn State is close to Boston. It would be great to be closer to what I am used to. I like proving things to people. I like proving people wrong. For example, when I was up north a lot of recruiters or coaches were saying he is a Northern kid or this-and-that and they don’t really play any competition. I said ‘Okay’ and came down South and definitely proved all of them wrong [in Texas] with my first game and making 26 tackles.”

“I’m still keeping that going … I just like proving people wrong. I feel that if I go to Penn State I would also be proving something to people that think ‘Yeah Big 10 is good and all’ but I would say they also overlook Penn State and the entire Big 10 in general.”

Texas

“The lifestyle down there,” he said. “Laid-back. Cool. Chill but also it is really big-time and you can’t go wrong living in Austin and playing football there. You are getting a world-class education plus business down there is booming. That will only put me in the best place there for life after football.

Florida

“Florida did have a late entry [to his decision] but they said once I visit that I will really get the feel for the whole swamp life and the whole Florida game in a way. That’s one thing I am looking forward to seeing.”

What’s next for Lewis Cine?

It is also worth noting that both LSU and Oklahoma have also started to contact him frequently of late. The Tigers also recently extended a scholarship offer late last month.

Cine plans to take his official to Florida this weekend. That will start on Friday. He will take that two-day visit and then come home. It would not be surprising to see him share his commitment approximately two days later.

He plans to release his decision through the same company that produced the video for Demetris Robertson. That would be Alabama-based Chimin’ In Media.

Miss any Intel? The DawgNation recruiting archive will get you up to speed just as fast as former Georgia All-American LB Roquan Smith found the ball after the snap.

